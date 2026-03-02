Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Lloyds shares look 42% undervalued to me right now

Here’s why Lloyds shares look 42% undervalued to me right now

Lloyds’ shares have cooled lately, yet its earnings momentum and upgraded targets suggest that the real move higher in price may only just be starting.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds‘ (LSE: LLOY) shares are down 10% from their recent (4 February) one-year-traded high. I think this largely reflects profit taking after the run-up in the shares prior to the bank’s strong 2025 results.

However, regardless of the current price, there may still be much more value left in the stock. This is because value reflects business fundamentals, whereas price is just whatever the market will pay at any given time.

In this context, Lloyds is delivering robust profits, tight cost control, and strong credit performance. And its dominant position in retail banking gives it enormous leverage to any improvement in consumer confidence.

So how high could the shares go?

How’s earnings growth look?

Ultimately, any firm’s share price is driven by growth in earnings (profits). A risk to these for Lloyds remains the intense competition in the UK banking sector that could squeeze its margins. However, analysts’ consensus forecasts are that its earnings will grow by 12% a year to end-2028.

This looks well supported by the bank’s 2025 results, released on 29 January. Profit before tax jumped 12% year on year to £6.7bn, outstripping analysts’ forecasts of £6.4bn. This partly reflected a 7% rise in net income to £18.3bn. This followed strong customer‑led lending across mortgages, cards and unsecured borrowing.

As a result, Lloyds lifted its key profitability target — return on tangible equity — to 16%+ in 2026, against just 12% for 2025. It also announced a £1.75bn share buyback, which is generally supportive of share price gains. 

What are the shares really worth?

In my experience as a former senior investment bank trader, the best valuation is discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This identifies where any company’s share price should be priced, based on forecast cash flows for the underlying business. These also reflect the consensus long-term earnings growth forecasts of analysts for the firm.

In doing so, it produces a clean, standalone valuation that is unaffected by over- or undervaluations across a business sector.

Some analysts’ DCF modelling for Lloyds is more conservative than mine, and others are more bullish. However, my modelling — including an 8.4% discount rate — shows the shares are 42% undervalued at their current £1.03 price. Therefore, their ‘fair value’ is £1.78.

This gap between the stock’s price and value is crucial for long-term investor profits. This is because a share’s price tends to converge to its fair value over time. So for Lloyds, this big gap suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider if those DCF assumptions hold.

My investment view

I already have two stocks in the banking sector — HSBC and NatWest, so buying another would unsettle the risk/reward balance of my portfolio.

However, I think Lloyds’ strong earnings growth prospects will power its share price toward its fair value over time. I — and other analysts — also believe it will lift its dividend yield too. Over the medium term, the forecasts are for this to rise from the present 3.5% to 5.1% by the end of 2028.

Overall then, I think the stock is well worth the attention of other investors. In the meantime, I have my eye on other higher-yield stocks that are also deeply underpriced to their fair value.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BP share price is back above 500p — but is there more to come?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees strong cash flow, upstream growth, and rising oil prices changing…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

IAG shares have slumped 6%, so is this a dip-buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

IAG shares have on Monday (2 March) slumped to their lowest level for the year. Are they now too cheap…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 top UK defence shares and an ETF to consider buying as geopolitical instability hits the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Can UK investors afford to ignore defence shares given the extremely unstable geopolitical environment across the world today?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barclays and HSBC shares are plunging today – is this my moment?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones holds Lloyds, but has been wary of buying Barclays and HSBS shares too because they've done a little…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

The BP and Shell share price are soaring today – are we looking at another massive spike?

| Harvey Jones

As Middle East tensions explode, the BP and Shell share price are inevitably back in the spotlight. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 of my top FTSE 100 stocks just fell back into value territory. I’m buying

| Stephen Wright

Instability in Iran has send Informa’s share price down 10% in a day. But Stephen Wright's adding it to his…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

An 8.7% forecast dividend yield! 1 of the best FTSE income stocks to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial sector gem’s soaring payouts make it one of the most overlooked stocks to buy for huge…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m aiming for £20,698 in yearly income from £20,000 in this 8.4%-yielding FTSE dividend beast

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yield FTSE stock looks set for strong earnings growth — and its long-term dividend power could be far greater…

Read more »