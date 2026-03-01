Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: these 2 growth stocks in my ISA will be AI winners

Prediction: these 2 growth stocks in my ISA will be AI winners

Ben McPoland highlights two quality growth stocks in his ISA that are benefitting from AI. But which one looks the most attractive to him in March?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been causing a fair bit of carnage in the growth part of my ISA portfolio over the last few weeks. Uncertainty about what damage this revolutionary technology could do to business models has caused many investors to panic.

However, when I look at the growth companies in my Stocks and Shares ISA, I’m very optimistic that they’re only going to become stronger from AI. Here are two shares that stand out.

King chipmaker

Let’s start with the stock most synonymous with the AI revolution: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Since the launch of ChatGPT, the company has been catapulted higher to become the world’s largest by market cap.

Last year, the AI chip king reported revenue growth of 65% ($219bn), with net income of $120bn. For this year, Wall Street expects the top line to grow a further 68%.

This is staggering growth for a company already operating at such scale. That said, rising competition from AMD, Broadcom, and Amazon poses risks moving forward.

Can AI keep booming? Well, there will likely be more AI agents than human workers by 2035. And the number of AI robots — including cleaning robots and self-driving vehicles — is tipped to hit 4bn by 2050, according to Citigroup.

As CEO Jensen Huang just confirmed: “Computing demand is growing exponentially — the agentic AI inflection point has arrived.”

In other words, we’re more at the beginning of this revolution than the end. Nvidia’s products look set to stay at the very centre of it all.

The incredible sums the firm spends on R&D to stay on top is an underappreciated competitive advantage.

A wide-moat stock

Next we have Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). The stock is down 39% since August, even after jumping 20% earlier this week.

Axon sells Tasers, body cameras, and software products to law enforcement agencies. In 2025, revenue leapt 33% to $2.8bn, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth above 30%. Annual bookings, which is the total value of all contracts signed during the year, surged 46% to $7.4bn.

The company is bundling cutting-edge AI products into a subscription package, and this is going down a treat with customers. In fact, the first AI product called Draft One, which automates large parts of the police report writing process through audio footage captured by body cameras, is the firm’s fastest-ever growing product.

Draft One is saving officers many hours per week, allowing them to focus on active policing instead of writing reports.

Another product is a voice-activated AI companion directly in Axon body cameras. This includes real-time translation across 50+ languages, allowing the police to easily interact with almost any member of the public.

Building AI products with real-world data from its own body cameras gives the company a powerful competitive edge.

My pick now

Which one is the most attractive right now? I would say Axon looks toppy, and could pull back sharply if growth decelerates in the coming quarters. This is the key risk.

In contrast, Nvidia stock’s trading at 29 times forward earnings. That’s cheaper than shares like Rolls-Royce, Walmart, and Nike. None of which is growing as quickly or as profitably.

Of these two then, I would say Nvidia is worth considering buying in March. It’s currently priced more like a value than a growth stock.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in Axon Enterprise, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Axon Enterprise, Nike, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks: which should I buy in March?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has a shortlist of quality UK stocks that investors might want to consider buying in March, but one…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

A stock market crash is coming! Here’s what I’m doing

| James Beard

History suggests that a stock market crash will occur again although nobody knows when. James Beard explains how he’s preparing…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Is this the FTSE 250 stock investors should think about buying in March?

| Stephen Wright

The latest reshuffle looks set to send Rightmove from the FTSE 100 to the FTSE 250. Is this the buying…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Down 22% in a month, is it time to consider putting this legend in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

James Beard says there’s always a place in his Stocks and Shares ISA for an oversold, beaten-down British icon. But…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 stocks are offering passive income of 7.1%. But is there a catch?

| James Beard

With a combined dividend yield of 7%+, James Beard’s found three stocks that could appeal to passive income hunters. But…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

What second income could you build up using a spare £300 per week?

| Christopher Ruane

What sort of second income from dividends could someone hope to earn if they invest £300 each week for a…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 vs S&P 500: why investing in home-grown stocks may make more sense for retirement

| Mark Hartley

Our writer explains why he prefers FTSE 100 stocks when planning for retirement. But that doesn't mean giving up on…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 numbers that Lloyds’ shareholders should keep an eye on

| James Beard

With Lloyds' shares continuing to rally, James Beard reckons there are three financial measures that will determine what happens next.…

Read more »