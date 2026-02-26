Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Diageo shares after the 25 February update?

Should I buy Diageo shares after the 25 February update?

After a bright start to 2026, Diageo shares came crashing down to earth yesterday. But is this the dip our writer has been wating for?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In January, I backed Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares to rise in 2026 after four consecutive down years. I thought the necessary ingredients were present for a multi-year turnaround.

That pick had been doing well, but the FTSE 100 stock took a big hit Wednesday (25 February), slumping 14%. The culprit was the spirits giant’s interim results for the six months to the end of December.

Let’s dig in to decide whether I should buy the (latest) dip.

Group of friends meet up in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

Another mixed update

This was new CEO Sir Dave Lewis’s first report since taking over the beleaguered drinks company in January. There were four things that stuck out to me in the report.

The first was that trading conditions are still tough in two key markets — North America and China. Ongoing pressure on disposable income in the US is impacting spirits sales, offsetting growth in Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Underlying net sales declined 2.8% to just over $10bn, with operating profit falling by the same amount to $3.26bn. As a result of this mixed performance, the Guinness producer said full-year organic net sales are expected to dip 2%-3% (more than previously anticipated).

Next, the dividend was cut, which was a hardly a surprise to me. It slashed the payout in half, from 40.5 US cents per share to 20 cents. This was to “create more financial flexibility” and strengthen the balance sheet. The cut will see the dividend yield move down to around 2.5%.

Third, and perhaps the most important, it looks like Diageo will water down its premiumisation strategy. Lewis is considering “price repositioning” and says Diageo is “significantly under-represented” in the mass market.

Finally, Chinese white spirits have been dragging down performance again. This category’s mentioned six separate times in the report, suggesting to me that Chinese white spirits are vulnerable to being sold.

The ingredients are still there

In a sense, nothing much has changed. Lewis has only been in the corner office for a few weeks and it was always going to take time to turn around a global tanker like Diageo.

But in my mind, the ingredients for a turnaround still exist. What do I mean by that?

Well, take a company like Aston Martin, where sales are declining, losses are piling up, and there’s massive debt. In this situation, sadly, I see no ingredients for a sustained turnaround. With Diageo though, it’s still selling large volumes of alcohol profitably around the world.

Moreover, some portfolio brands are still growing worldwide — notably Guinness, whose sales rose 10.9% in the first half, and Johnnie Walker.

Crucially, there are various assets that can be sold beyond Chinese white spirits. These include non-core brands, its 34% stake in Moët Hennessy, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team.

Of course, Diageo will seek to get a fair price for these, and that might take time given the backdrop, but at least there are options.

My move

Leaning into the mass market more through brands such as Smirnoff Ice and Captain Morgan could boost sales. Here, the CEO sees “significant opportunities” for Diageo to become more competitive and drive higher growth.

All things considered, I still see this as a top turnaround candidate. But I need to see evidence that Diageo can start growing again before I invest. I’ll wait before making my move.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This overlooked UK growth stock just smashed Rolls-Royce – what have I missed?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones celebrates another great day for Rolls-Royce shares then takes time out to look at a FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Falling further on results day, surely WPP shares can’t go much lower?

| Alan Oscroft

It was once the world's biggest advertising agency, but WPP has since been kicked out of the FTSE 100 after…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
US Stock

If robots do take over, here’s where I think Tesla stock goes

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith muses about a world that could quickly become a reality of robots being mainstream, and talks through the…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 250 OK?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 250 has been underperforming of late. What's going on here? And is Britain's smaller index due for a…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has just done it again on results day

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce has a habit of under-promising and over-delivering on results, and the share price has skyrocketed over five years.

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

4 FTSE 250 stocks with a yield over double the index average

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a handful of FTSE 250 stocks that have yields above 6.5% that could make them attractive…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this the best time in a generation to buy tech stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The disruptive threat of AI is weighing on software companies. But what should investors look for in stocks to consider…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

An 8.5% dividend yield? I’m thinking of buying shares in this recovering FTSE 250 income gem

| Mark Hartley

In a quest to increase his portfolio's average dividend yield, Mark Hartley takes a closer look at a beaten-down FTSE…

Read more »