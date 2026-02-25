Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » The Dow Jones may be at 50k but these 3 UK shares are forecast to grow further in 2026

The Dow Jones may be at 50k but these 3 UK shares are forecast to grow further in 2026

Mark Hartley identifies three UK shares with not only higher growth forecasts than the Dow Jones, but chunky yields to sweeten the deal.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After last April’s sweeping trade tariffs, both US and UK shares took a hit — but the impact didn’t last long. The Dow Jones has since made a spectacular recovery, recovering 30% to hit 50,000 points for the first time.

But with valuations stretched and US GDP growth forecast at only 2%-2.5%, analysts don’t expect the same in 2026. Overall, the Dow isn’t expected to grow more than 10% in a best case scenario, with lower forecasts predicting only 3% growth.

These three high-yielding UK shares are forecast to grow far more.

Image source: Getty Images

Kainos

Kainos (LSE: KNOS) helps big firms like the NHS or banks to upgrade their digital systems, especially with Workday software for payroll and HR. It’s been growing revenue steadily the past few years, with increasing public sector deals and cloud demand as UK government tech expenditure grows.

Analysts forecast average price growth of around 67% in the coming 12 months. The 4% yield’s reliable too, covered by cash flow even after five years of increases, and shares trade on a fair-ish multiple around 29 times earnings. 

Still, it faces stiff competition from lower-cost alternatives in regions like India. If the economy dips, tightening budgets could send clients looking elsewhere. Still, the combination of growth and income makes it worth considering in my book — even with the tech-cycle wobbles.

Telecom Plus

Think of Telecom Plus (LSE: TEP) as a one-stop shop for broadband, mobile, gas, and electric. By bundling bills together, it saves customers cash and builds loyalty. The latest half-year results showed steady profits despite energy price swings, with dividends up 13% last year to a near-7% yield. Cash coverage is a bit thin at only 1.2 times but is backed by 25 years of payments.

Plus, the average 12-month analyst forecast is 68% higher than today’s price. That’s a chunky combo of income and growth!

But it’s a competitve sector, with rivals Octopus and Bulb muscling in on its market share. On the plus side, falling wholesale energy costs should boost profits as UK households switch. But any change in regulations could further pressure margins. 

For now, the balance sheet looks solid and cash generation is promising. For investors seeking dependable income with growth potential, it’s a strong contender to consider.

MONY Group

MONY Group (LSE: MONY) operates price comparison sites like MoneySuperMarket, helping customers find the best deals on loans, insurance, and broadband. Revenue recently ticked up 1% to £225m amid car insurance woes while EBITDA rose 2% and SuperSaveClub membership hit 1.5m, now 14% of sales.

The core attraction here is the stock’s 8.2% yield, but the average 57.5% growth forecast is a big bonus. Analysts have cited potential UK rate cuts as driving interest in switching providers.

But lately, AI-driven comparisons and fierce Google ad competition threaten its business model. If consumer spending softens, it could stall traffic and impact profits.

While the growth narrative is lower here, the yield is undeniably attractive for UK income hunters. It’s long been a favourite of mine and the current low price also makes it worth considering.

Mark Hartley has positions in Mony Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Kainos Group Plc and Mony Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Diageo shares plunge another 7% on grim results – buying opportunity or value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares are falling yet again as 2026 interims disappoint investors this morning. But Harvey Jones wonders if we're finally…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

2 stocks to consider buying that outperformed during the last stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the performance of two stocks during the 2020 market rout and explains why they both could be…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

There’s a ‘historical’ buying opportunity in this S&P 500 stock, according to a top Wall Street analyst

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 software stock has been absolutely hammered. And a leading Wall Street technology analyst now sees a golden…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could AI end up tanking Tesla stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

At first glance, Tesla stock appears to be a beneficiary of the AI revolution. However, digging deeper, things get a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 index a decade ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has gone into overdrive over the past two years. What's going on? And is the blue-chip…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Growth Shares

2 red-hot FTSE 100 stocks that could outperform Rolls-Royce this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of FTSE 100 firms that he believes have better growth prospects right now than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Be ready for a savage stock market crash

| Ben McPoland

An AI thought experiment has sent shockwaves through the stock market. How worried should we all be by this doomsday…

Read more »

A multiracial family of four, a mother, father and their two little boys on a staycation in the city of Newcastle on a sunny winters day
Investing Articles

How much passive income does the FTSE 250 offer?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how much passive income potential there is in the FTSE 250 index, as well as highlighting an…

Read more »