Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 2 stocks to consider buying that outperformed during the last stock market crash

2 stocks to consider buying that outperformed during the last stock market crash

Jon Smith reviews the performance of two stocks during the 2020 market rout and explains why they both could be good ones to consider buying now.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In early 2020, the pandemic outbreak caused the FTSE 100 to crash. Even though it eventually recovered, investors who had some defensive picks in their portfolios certainly had a smoother ride than others did. Given some concern around whether the UK market is due for another crash, here are two stocks to think about buying that did well last time the market was under pressure.

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

Running for safety

During Q1 2020, the FTSE 100 fell by 25.4%. In comparison, Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) rose by 3.5%. The precious metals miner saw strong demand as gold and silver prices surged. Investors sought safe-haven assets during periods of market stress, with precious metals having a strong historical track record of outperforming.

The intriguing part of buying Fresniollo as a defensive pick is that whatever the cause of the next crash might be, it’ll likely trigger a similar move to buy precious metals.

In some cases, mining stocks can outperform the metals’ price. This is due to the operational leverage that Fresnillo (and related companies) have. What I mean by this is that if the price of silver jumps 10% tomorrow, Fresnillo can immediately benefit from a higher selling price. Yet the cost of extracting the metal hasn’t changed from the previous day. So it can increase output, enjoy the higher revenue, and also enjoy higher profits in the short term due to fixed costs of production.

However, Fresnillo is a volatile stock. As the share price is correlated to commodity prices, it can experience sharp swings both higher and lower. It’s up 412% in the past year, but with a price-to-earnings ratio of 147, some might understandably see it as overvalued at the moment.

Benefitting from volatility

Another stock to consider is CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX). During Q1 2020, it rallied 22%. This was primarily due to the high market volatility, which drove a surge in retail trading activity. Given that CMC operates a retail trading platform, it was able to capture and benefit from these higher volumes. Profitability increased as it makes a small commission on each trade, so the more trades that occur, the more money it makes!

Again, I think this could do well regardless of the cause of the next crash. Irrespective of the catalyst, we’ll likely see higher volatility in both stocks and other asset classes. CMC has a broad product range that can be traded, suggesting it should outperform as client activity increases.

Further, it’s now a larger company than back in 2020. It’s expanded different partnership agreements, and in the latest half-year report noted that of the new account openings, “around 70% of these accounts are from European countries where we have no physical presence.”

One risk is higher competition. Other platforms catering to the same crowd have popped up in recent years, putting pressure on CMC to maintain market share.

Even with the concerns, I think both stocks are worthy of consideration by investors right now.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 index a decade ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has gone into overdrive over the past two years. What's going on? And is the blue-chip…

Read more »

A multiracial family of four, a mother, father and their two little boys on a staycation in the city of Newcastle on a sunny winters day
Investing Articles

How much passive income does the FTSE 250 offer?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how much passive income potential there is in the FTSE 250 index, as well as highlighting an…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

1,001 Legal & General shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

| Royston Wild

Legal & General shares have enjoyed robust double-digit gains over the last year. But can the FTSE 100 company continue…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Down 90%, is this FTSE 250 icon now a screaming buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This FTSE 250 firm might be a household name, but its shares have declined significantly over the last five years.…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Nearing a 52-week high, are BT shares still a good buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Less than two months into 2026, and BT shares are already beating the market. But if forecasts are right, they…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

£5k invested in Diageo shares 3 months ago is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Diageo shares might be starting to show signs of a broader recovery, as a new CEO…

Read more »

Two people socialising and drinking Guinness.
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Diageo shares could leap 51% to £27.25!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 recovery stocks to buy? Royston Wild reckons investors should consider Diageo -- its share…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a near-once-in-a-decade opportunity to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is the UK economy secretly thriving? FTSE shares are climbing at a record pace as new economic data reveals a…

Read more »