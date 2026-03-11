Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Will the IAG share price rise 33% or 81% by this time next year?

Will the IAG share price rise 33% or 81% by this time next year?

British Airways owner IAG’s seen its share price dive 15% over the last month. But City analysts reckon the FTSE 100 stock will take off again.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device

Image source: International Airline Group

The International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) share price has hit serious turbulence in recent weeks. Like other global airlines, it’s slumped in value as a new war in the Middle East has erupted. But that’s only part of the story, with its shares in freefall even before the conflict began last week.

The question is, can IAG’s shares rebound from this lull? City analysts are confident they can — 21 currently have ratings on the FTSE 100 stock, and their 12-month price target is 500.6p. That’s up 33% from today’s levels of 376.6p.

One of these number crunchers is even more positive. They’re tipping a price of 680p by this time next year, which is 81% higher than today’s prices.

In the current climate, are these estimates realistic? I have my doubts…

Cracks showing?

The risks to IAG’s post-pandemic recovery were high even before the tragic Iran war began.

Its full-year financial update on Friday (27 November) revealed record profits of €5bn in 2025, up 17% year on year. The problem is that business is starting to slow sharply. Sales growth of 4% was hardly terrible last year, but it had more than halved from 9% in 2024. And in the December quarter, revenues actually fell almost 1% due to weak passenger and cargo demand.

IAG is facing significant sales and margin pressures as competitors slash air fares. But that’s not the only problem. Consumer spending is weak in many key markets, and the airline’s move to offer more premium seats leaves it vulnerable if conditions remain tough.

Its long-haul routes also face headwinds as the US becomes a less attractive destination for global travellers. International travel to the States dropped more than 4% in 2025, which is a big problem for IAG’s transatlantic operations.

Middle East disruption

With conflict in the Middle East continuing, the company’s quest to grow revenues and profits have become even more challenging. On Tuesday (10 March) British Airways announced it was cancelling all flights between Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month. Journeys to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled too.

The biggest challenge for IAG and its share price, though, are disruptions to oil shipments from the region. Prices surged to six-year peaks above $119 per barrel this week. They’ve settled since, but could spike again at any moment given the evolving situation.

Are IAG shares worth considering?

Given these factors, I’m far from convinced IAG will deliver the share price gains brokers are expecting. But it’s not impossible. Rising oil prices could fuel a broader surge in inflation, putting consumer spending under further strain. However, strong demand in emerging markets could still push the firm’s sales and profits higher in 2026.

British Airways’ formidable brand power could also support growth, and moves to offer greater premium services could support earnings if demand from high-net-worth individuals holds up.

But do these factors outweigh the dangers we’ve discussed? I’m not sure, and I believe IAG’s share price could remain under the cosh. I’ve identified several other top stocks I personally would rather buy right now.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the BT share price could surge 45% over the next year!

| Royston Wild

Could BT's share price really surge to 300p over the next year? One broker thinks so, though Royston Wild sees…

Read more »

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

Here’s one of my favourite cheap shares to consider buying today

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian's on the hunt for cheap shares and was surprised to see a big-name FTSE stock trading at a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does the oil price spike leave BP shares vulnerable to a sudden crash?

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have climbed with the oil price, but not at the same speed. Harvey Jones remains wary of the…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

A £6,000 stake in IAG shares a week ago has now fallen all the way to…

| John Fieldsend

The mass cancellation of flights has not been great for IAG shares. Our Foolish author takes a look at how…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100’s newest bank stock

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has skyrocketed nearly 900% over the past 60 months, earning it a place in the prestigious…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how Shell shares have fared over the past month and more importantly, what the long-term outlook…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Growth Shares

At its lowest level since July, here’s why I think the IAG share price is dead cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price has fallen over the past week but talks through the reasons why…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Will the easyJet share price rise 43% or 97% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

City analysts believe easyJet's share price might almost double over the next year. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the…

Read more »