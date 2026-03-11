Is Aston Martin going to be a penny share by the end of this year?

Jon Smith explains his concerns around Aston Martin following the latest results, and mulls whether the company is on the way to becoming a penny share.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Earlier this month, the Aston Martin (LSE:AML) share price hit fresh 52-week lows. At just 44p, it has already ticked one of the boxes needed to be classified as a penny share. At the moment, the market cap is above £100m, yet this could change before we reach December. But is it unthinkable to consider this historical company in this light?

Problems galore

The stock is down 30% in the past month, bringing its year-to-date decline to 46%. The recent drop sits atop long-running structural problems I’ve flagged many times. The company has been loss-making for some time now. Because the firm continues to burn cash, it’s experiencing negative free cash flow. As a result, it has to borrow more and more, with net debt now at £1.38bn.

This simply isn’t sustainable over the long run, and is being reflected in the multi-year share price decline. However, the most recent sell-off has been driven primarily by the release of the 2025 results. It issued another profit warning, citing a “highly challenging environment”. Revenue for the year was down 21%, with the loss before tax increasing by 26%. Further, the company recently announced major layoffs (up to 20% of staff), which doesn’t bode well for the future.

Penny share thoughts

I typically refer to a company as a penny share if the market cap is below £100m and the share price is less than £1. For Aston Martin to be classified as such, the market cap would need to fall from the current level of £445m. Before anyone thinks this is too crazy, remember that the company had a value of around £4bn when it went public back in 2018. So the steep decline over less than a decade shows that this isn’t an outlandish idea.

From here, we’d need to see the share price continue to fall, dragging the market cap down with it. A catalyst for this could be if the company falls out of the FTSE 250. The quarterly rebalancing could see the stock relegated. This would act to put further pressure on the share price as FTSE 250 trackers would sell the stock and replace it with the company promoted.

Fundamentally, the share price could continue to move lower if trading updates show there’s no improvement in stemming the lower demand for vehicle sales.

Tempering the pessimism

We’d need to see the pace of decline in the share price continue for the market cap to fall below £100m by December. In reality, this might be too much of a stretch. The latest report detailed measures to cut capex costs, along with headcount reductions. Such measures are expected to save £40m a year, which will go some way toward bolstering finances.

Further, if geopolitics quietens down, the company could benefit. Easing of tariff tensions with the US and China would help, along with greater consumer confidence in making large purchases.

Ultimately, I don’t think Aston Martin will become a penny share this year. However, I do think the stock will continue to be under pressure, and don’t think it’s low enough to consider it as a value pick right now.