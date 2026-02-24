Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Investors could target £6,278 a year in passive income from just 607 shares in this under-the-radar FTSE gem!

Investors could target £6,278 a year in passive income from just 607 shares in this under-the-radar FTSE gem!

Passive income seekers might be overlooking a stock whose recent performance points to a resilient and quietly compounding earnings machine.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income investors like me are always hunting for shares that quietly churn out cash, whatever the market mood.

The real gems are the high-yield names with earnings that do not wobble when the economy does. These are the sorts of businesses that keep paying up even when sentiment turns sour.

Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) has long looked to me like it perfectly fits this bill.

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Key dividend drivers

Imperial’s business model is essentially a cash‑generation machine, and its 2025 results underline that strength once again. Price increases of 5.4% in its combustible portfolio more than compensated for falling volumes, keeping income flowing reliably.

The company’s five core markets — the US, Germany, UK, Spain and Australia — still deliver the bulk of adjusted operating profit. This anchors earnings in regions where performance is highly predictable, reinforcing the durability of future cash flows.

Additionally positive is Imperial’s tight cost control and ongoing simplification efforts. These helped drive adjusted operating profit up 4.6% to £3.99bn, nudging past the £3.98bn consensus. Those efficiencies also fuelled a 12% jump in free cash flow to £2.7bn, while adjusted earnings per share climbed 9.1% to 315p.

Meanwhile, next-generation products — mainly nicotine alternatives — delivered a 13.7% revenue rise over the year. This adds a steadily growing earnings layer for the years ahead.

A risk for Imperial is that the transition to these smoke-free products is delayed, allowing competitors to gain ground. Even so, analysts still forecast Imperial’s earnings will grow 4% a year to end-2028. And it is this that ultimately underpins any firm’s dividend payments over the long run.

Dividend outlook

Over the past five years beginning in 2021, Imperial has increased its dividend from 139.08p to 160.32p in 2025. This generated respective standout average annual dividend yields over those years of 8.9%, 7.6%, 8.8%, 7.1%, and 4.9%.

The current 5% dividend yield reflects the fact that these annual returns can go down as a share’s price rises, despite increases in yearly payouts. However, it still compares very favourably to the current FTSE 100 average dividend yield of just 3.1%.

That said, analysts forecast that the dividend will rise to 168.7p this year, 177.2p next year, and 186.9p in 2028. These would generate respective yields of 5.1%, 5.4%, and 5.7%.

How much passive income?

£20,000 — the same as I hold in the stock — would currently buy 607 shares in Imperial. Over 10 years on the forecast 5.7% yield, this would give £15,318 in dividends. This also assumes these payouts are reinvested into the stock to benefit from the turbocharging effect of ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, the dividends would increase to £90,132 after 30 years. Adding in the original £20,000 investment, the holding would be worth £110,132 by then. And this would pay a yearly passive income from dividends of £6,278, assuming the dividend doesn’t go down at any point!

My investment view

I am optimistic Imperial’s dependable cash generation will keep its dividend growing steadily.

While the shift toward smoke-free products carries execution risk, the forecast earnings growth still supports a compelling long-term income case to me.

Consequently, I am happy to keep my holding in the firm and believe it well worth the consideration of other investors.

But these are not the only high-yielding passive income shares that have caught my eye in recent weeks.

Simon Watkins has positions in Imperial Brands Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Around £21 now, is BAE Systems’ share price a bargain after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price looks increasingly out of step with the firm’s long-term earnings momentum, following 2025 results and major…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This unsexy FTSE 100 stock’s surged 7% today! Is it time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Convatec shares have taken off on Tuesday after an excellent full-year trading update. Can the FTSE 100 stock keep on…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Standard Chartered shares are tops in FTSE 100 bank growth. These results show why

| Alan Oscroft

After a storming five-year performance, is there still any long-term value left in Standard Chartered shares? Here's why I think…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

How much do I need in the S&P 500 to make £809 in monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns his attention to the other side of the pond and points out some attractive dividend options from…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 83 shares in this UK defence company that’s tipped to outperform BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors looking for shares to consider buying might still have a chance to participate in a growing…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 398 shares in this red hot UK stock that’s smashing Raspberry Pi

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British investors are piling into Raspberry Pi shares at the moment. But there’s another UK growth stock that could be…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

Diageo’s share price has jumped 18%. Is this rally the real deal?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In the blink of an eye, Diageo’s share price has moved significantly higher. Could we be looking at the first…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Up 35% in a week, is this UK AI growth stock the next Nvidia?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through whether the UK finally has a growth stock in the AI space that's worth shouting about…

Read more »