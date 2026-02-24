Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Marks and Spencer’s £4+ share price looks 54% undervalued to me right now

Here’s why Marks and Spencer’s £4+ share price looks 54% undervalued to me right now

Marks and Spencer’s share price looks strong, yet my valuation work hints at far greater gains as profits normalise and long‑term earnings power rebuilds.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Marks and Spencer’s (LSE: MKS) share price revival is no longer a hopeful storyline but a palpable reality. But I think it will go a lot higher, as its price converges with its ‘fair value’ over time.

Both Food and Clothing are delivering consistent growth, margins are improving, and the business looks structurally stronger than it has in years.

Positively as well, the sharper focus on value, quality, and operatinal efficiency makes this turnaround look durable rather than cyclical.

So how high do I think the shares will go?

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

Earnings growth momentum

Earnings growth powers any company’s share price (and dividends) over the long term.

A risk to Marks and Spencer is any lingering weakness in its cybersecurity systems following the attack announced on 22 April last year. As a result, management estimated around £300m would be knocked off its fiscal year 2025/26 operating profit.

Despite this, the underlying engines of the business are moving in the right direction, in my view. Its H1 2025 results saw the Food division continue to outperform the wider market.

Sales jumped 7.8% year on year, marking three years of consecutive monthly volume growth.

This signals to me that Marks is winning shoppers on quality, value and innovation rather than just pricing.

In Clothing & Home, the recovery is slower but unmistakably underway. Availability rebounded quickly, as did online traffic, and the new ranges are popular, helped by stronger style credentials and better stock flow.

Added to this are the ongoing store‑renewal programme, the £340m investment in a modernised Food supply chain, and a multi-year push to automate logistics and reduce cost‑to‑serve. Taken together, these initiatives make the medium-term earnings picture look meaningfully stronger than the headline H1 numbers suggest.

In fact, consensus analysts’ estimates are that Marks’ earnings will rise by a whopping average of 34% a year to end-2028. This is a remarkable trajectory for a business once written off as ex-growth.

What’s the true worth of the stock?

I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis to ascertain the true worth of the shares. This projects future cash flows from the underlying business and discounts them back to today. It also reflects consensus analysts’ earnings growth forecasts for the company.

The DCF model is my preferred valuation method, as it produces a clean, standalone result, unaffected by over- or undervaluations across a business sector.

Some analysts’ DCF modelling is more bearish than mine, and some more bullish, depending on the inputs used. However, based on my DCF assumptions — including an 8% discount rate — Marks’ shares are 54% undervalued at their current £4.04 price.

Therefore, its fair value could secretly be close to £8.78 a share — more than double where the stock trades now.

This gap is extremely important for long-term investor profits, as asset prices tend to trade to their fair value over time. So this suggests a potentially superb buying opportunity to consider today if these forecasts prove accurate.

My investment view

The combination of rising earnings power, stronger trading and a still‑modest valuation makes Marks and Spencer especially attractive to me. So I will keep my holding in the stock.

And I strongly believe the shares will continue converging toward their long-term fair value. Consequently, I think the shares worthy of other investors’ consideration.

Simon Watkins has positions in Marks And Spencer Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What the heck is going on with FTSE 100?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has been exhibiting some odd behaviour of late. What's going on here? And are there any ways…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is up 71% in a year. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

The once underwhelming Vodafone share price has sprung back into life, soaring 71% in just 12 months. Christopher Ruane explains…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

At a 15-year high, can Tesco shares still offer any value?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesco shares are at levels last seen in 2011. Things have changed since then -- but do they justify the…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Attention! these FTSE 100 shares are growing in Stocks and Shares ISA popularity

| Alan Oscroft

Is AI the friend or enemy of the UK's Stocks and Shares ISA favourites? Here are two that have suffered,…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This growth share’s already doubled in a year. Could there be more to come?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a US growth share in a mature industry that has been performing brilliantly over the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 77% in 3 weeks, is Raspberry Pi stock the next Nvidia?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland asks whether fascinating Raspberry Pi (LSE:RPI) stock – which has skyrocketed in 2026 – has any similarities with…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Missing out on the AI boom but worried about valuations? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

| Christopher Ruane

Amid ongoing AI excitement -- and fear -- in the market, our writer is looking back to a previous frenzy…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce lines up a mammoth £1.5bn share buyback!

| Ben McPoland

What should Rolls-Royce shareholders be expecting from the full-year 2025 results this week? Here's what I'm looking out for.

Read more »