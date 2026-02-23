Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » At a 20% discount, is this under-the-radar UK stock about to blast off?

At a 20% discount, is this under-the-radar UK stock about to blast off?

There’s a UK stock that invests in a sector forecast to be worth $1.8trn by 2035. And it trades at a healthy discount. But is there a catch?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market is home to the world’s first listed SpaceTech investment company. And with the space economy attracting a huge amount of interest at the moment, it could be well placed to take advantage of a 21st century space race.

However, its shares trade at a 20% discount to the fund’s net asset value. Is this a buying opportunity to consider, or is it a sign that investors remain to be convinced? Let’s see.

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

The first of its kind

The Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIT) describes itself as the “most prolific” SpaceTech investor globally. At 30 September 2025, it valued its portfolio at £284m. However, things are moving fast. During the last quarter of 2025, it reported that its top four holdings had increased in value by £69m.

But therein lies a problem. It’s difficult valuing companies whose shares are not publicly traded.

Most of the trust’s holdings are in private businesses, all of which are viewed as having the potential to “dominate globally and are category leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as global security, cybersecurity, food security, climate change and sustainability”.

Valuations are usually based on the latest funding round, which is standard practice in the industry.

The trust categorises its investments as either unicorns (valued over $1bn), soonicorns, minicorns, or seedcorns. Many of these are start-ups. And sometimes, there can be lots of hype surrounding these types of companies, which can lead to optimistic valuations and plenty of risk.

This probably explains why the trust’s shares are trading at a 20% discount (at 20 February) to its net asset value. I suspect investors are being a little cautious. But the gap’s starting to close. For a short while after its IPO in July 2021, the stock traded at a premium.

Source: company annual report 2025

Huge growth

This could be a sign that the space business is becoming increasingly fashionable.

Indeed, McKinsey & Company forecasts that the global space economy will be worth $1.8trn by 2035, with ‘reach’ applications (those helping companies across a wide range of industries to generate more revenue) outperforming ‘backbone’ solutions (for example, satellites, launchers, and GPS).

Source: McKinsey & Company

Diversification’s key

Personally, I’m excited by the possibilities of space. And by taking a position in Seraphim Space Investment Trust, it’s possible to have exposure to a number of companies in different countries operating in a variety of sub-sectors, which helps spread risk.

For example, the trust’s top three holdings are based in Finland, Italy and the UK. And they comprise the owner of the world’s first and largest constellation of miniaturised satellites, the market leader in space logistics, and a developer of an antenna capable of connecting to any satellite in any constellation in any orbit.

Inevitably, with many companies in their infancy, not all will succeed. But it only takes a few to do well and the trust’s share price could take off.

I also like the fact that the trust’s most recently published balance sheet — at 30 June 2025 – shows no debt. And it had £21.5m of cash.

For these reasons, I think it’s a great stock to consider.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

This ETF could turn £175 a month into a £557 annual passive income

| Ben McPoland

Want to earn passive income from UK property? This exchange-traded fund yielding 5.3% is worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing Articles

Tariff turnaround: a potential game-changer for 1 of the FTSE 100’s top dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the US Supreme Court striking down tariffs could make Diageo one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend stocks…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

£5k invested in Diageo shares 3 months ago is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Diageo shares might be starting to show signs of a broader recovery, as a new CEO…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Dividend Shares

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith does his research not only on working out the figures to generate a passive income but also a…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the BAE Systems share price could jump 23% to £26!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy? Royston Wild explains why BAE Systems' share price could continue to…

Read more »

Two people socialising and drinking Guinness.
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Diageo shares could leap 51% to £27.25!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 recovery stocks to buy? Royston Wild reckons investors should consider Diageo -- its share…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a month! Are these top UK stocks screaming once-in-a-lifetime bargains?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether to fill his boots with these UK stocks that have taken an absolute battering, but…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy 3 cheap stocks with fabulous yields?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three cheap stocks from the FTSE 100 that combine a decent valuation with a generous dividend…

Read more »