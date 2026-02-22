Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is the stock market in an AI bubble?

Is the stock market in an AI bubble?

The stock market doesn’t know what to make of AI right now. And Stephen Wright thinks that’s creating opportunities for value investors to consider.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s a lot of uncertainty in today’s stock market. But it’s times like these when investors who are willing to be opportunistic can find chances to earn the best returns.

As the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) creates doubt over the outlook for software companies and AI infrastructure firms, I think the stock market is a great place to invest. So here’s what I’m doing.

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

A dislocated market

The stock market has changed its mind several times about which businesses are going to be the AI winners. But one industry that has fared very well is semiconductors.

Companies like Micron that supply things that go into data centres – in this case, memory chips – have seen demand surge. And supply hasn’t been able to keep up.

As a result, prices have increased and this means revenue growth has been accompanied by margin expansion. So profits have surged and share prices have rocketed as well. 

The trouble is, that same dynamic – inelastic supply that can’t react to changes in real time – is going to prove a problem if (or when) demand ever falls. And that’s the big risk. 

It’s not just hypothetical. The stock market seems genuinely concerned about the risk of data centre overbuilding and it’s been expressing this in falling share prices for big tech companies. 

That, though, is where I think there’s an opportunity. The market is worried about one side of the AI infrastructure boom but not the other – and that’s where I’m looking for opportunities. 

Hyperscalers

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw their share prices fall in response to their latest earnings reports. And the general theme was very similar. 

Both companies announced significant plans to invest in AI data centres in 2026. In each case, the proposed spending is around five times the revenue of their cloud businesses in Q4 2025.

The market is concerned about the risk of oversupply, which is fair enough. But it isn’t expressing the same worry about the companies making the equipment that goes into these data centres.

Given this, I think Amazon and Microsoft both look like relatively attractive opportunities, which is why I’ve been buying both recently. And there’s something else to pay attention to on this front.

Both companies have significant investments in some of the leading AI labs. Microsoft owns 27% of OpenAI and Amazon owns around 20% of Anthropic.

I’m not convinced the market is fully reflecting the value of these investments in the share prices of the big tech companies. And that’s another reason for thinking there might be an opportunity.

AI bubble?

I think whether or not the stock market is in an AI bubble depends on which bit you look at. Shares in semiconductor companies are trading at levels that look ambitious to me right now.

Elsewhere, though, there are some stocks that look much more attractive to me at today’s prices. Rather than pricing in the growth of AI, they’re actively discounting it. 

That’s where I’m looking for opportunities at the moment. As part of a diversified portfolio, I’m seeing the chance to participate in the success of AI at some reasonable prices.

Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »