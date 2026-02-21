Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Be prepared: Greggs shares may never recover from here

Be prepared: Greggs shares may never recover from here

Dr James Fox is concerned about the prospects for Greggs shares with growth stalling and dietary preferences changing in the UK.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares will have lost a lot of investors a significant amount of money in recent years. Retail investors often invest in what they know best, and Greggs is omnipresent across the country. What’s more, institutional analysts continually raised their price targets for the baker despite the valuation becoming increasingly stretched.

So, what now? Let’s explore.

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

Science moving into public consciousness

Our tastes change slowly, and sometimes we don’t even notice it.

A decade ago I would quite happily eat a processed sandwich and devour a packet of cookies at my desk. Beyond the realisation that my metabolism couldn’t support that calorie intake, things have changed, and slowly. Today, I wince at the thought of what that food would be doing to my insides. I believe my body is made to run on unprocessed foods and not a beige pastry.

This might sound like an extreme anecdotal evidence, but we’re all becoming increasingly aware that our health reflects what we put in our bodies.

Ultra-processed foods — covering anything from flavoured yoghurts to reconstituted meat products — now account for roughly 57% of calories consumed in the UK (more than anywhere in Europe, but less than the US).

Those numbers alone aren’t alarming until you look at what sits alongside them. A landmark NIH study in 2019 found that participants eating ultra-processed diets consumed an average of 500 more calories per day than those eating unprocessed food — even when the meals were matched for sugar, fat, fibre, and protein on paper.

And this is a narrative that’s becoming harder to avoid, in part because of the work of the van Tullekens. Chris, whose book Ultra-Processed People became a UK bestseller, has done more than most to drag the science into public consciousness. His brother Xand and sister-in-law Dolly have extended that reach further, making the conversation about what’s actually in our food feel less like a niche concern and more like something the rest of us have been ignoring for too long.

Ok, what does all of this mean for Greggs?

Well, Greggs might be mixing up its menu, but to most of us it’s still a bakery. If this narrative is becoming more mainstream, there’s clearly a thesis that suggests we won’t be visiting as often.

The metrics

The above largely aligns with the data. Greggs continues to expand its store count, but like-for-like sales growth is painfully slow — just 1.5% for the last quarter. Revenue is slowing, and earnings are stagnating: 143p (2023), 144p (2024), 124p (2025 estimate), 125p (2026 estimate).

The stock now trades around 12.7 times forward earnings. And while that’s a lot cheaper than it was, it can still look expensive in the context of no projected earnings growth and a higher net debt-to-equity ratio. The dividend yield has pushed up to 4.3% as the share price has fallen.

However the overall maths don’t add up to me. It might be worth considering, but investors who believe so will be betting on improved operational performance rather than an obvious undervaluation.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

Bill Ackman just loaded up on this S&P 500 stock in his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

Billionaire stock picker Bill Ackman recently made this S&P 500 share an 11% position in his FTSE 100-listed investment trust.…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Unilever shares go ex-dividend on 26 February – time to consider buying them?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sold his Unilever shares a year ago, and hasn't looked back. Until today. After jumping 12% in a…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Dreaming of ISA riches? 3 mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a helpful vehicle for an investor who's trying to build long-term wealth. But…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

A £13,607 annual second income for £500 per month? Here’s how it can be done

| Christopher Ruane

Does a second income take a second job? No, as our writer explains: it's possible to earn money thanks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Why 26 February could be critical for Rolls-Royce shares

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have certainly not disappointed investors bold enough to buy when they were down. But what does the future…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

An ISA with 500 Greggs shares could pay out £346 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Down 50% in less than two years, Greggs shares now look pretty cheap and may be offering a potentially tasty…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

After making a fortune on Tesla and Amazon, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into a little known growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Baillie Gifford made a killing on Tesla stock. It also generated huge profits from Amazon. Now, it’s targeting a smaller…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to add some tech to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

As software stocks sell off, Stephen Wright thinks this could be a great time to add to a Stocks and…

Read more »