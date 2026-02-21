2 US stocks to consider buying as the market sell-off continues

Institutional analysts at Jefferies have issued two new Buy recommendations for investors to take advantage of short-term weakness in some US stocks.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With US tech stocks getting hammered this month, the experts have been busy investigating whether some buying opportunities have emerged, or whether there are other non-tech under-the-radar businesses to explore. And with that in mind, the analyst team at Jefferies has issued two recent Buy recommendations.

1. Mobile advertising

The last two months or so have been pretty rough for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shareholders. The mobile advertising and app monetisation platform has seen its valuation pulverised by almost 40% since the start of 2026, driven by a combination of AI disruption and competitive pressure concerns.

However, the analyst team at Jefferies has taken a contrarian stance and now sees tremendous value on offer.

It believes concerns about competitive threats from CloudX and Meta Audience Network have been blown out of proportion lately. And with the shares now trading at just 15 times projected EBITDA for its 2027 despite revenue, and profits still growing at a 50%+ rate, it’s easy to see why these experts are excited.

Of course, there’s always the risk that Jefferies’ dismissal of competing platforms is misguided. With the business going up against some heavy hitters like Meta, AppLovin’s earnings growth could start decelerating if it fails to protect and capture more market share.

Nevertheless, with investors seemingly pricing in this expected slowdown, AppLovin shares could deliver some surprise gains if management continues to grow the business in spite of pressure from its rivals. That’s why I think this US stock deserves a deeper dive.

2. Meeting natural gas demand

Another stock that’s come onto Jefferies radar has very little to do with tech. And that’s Antero Resources (NYSE:AR).

Jefferies’ thesis has less to do with recent stock price volatility and more to do with market underpricing versus long-term potential.

Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to increase significantly over the coming years as energy grids worldwide scale up their electricity generation capacity. And as one of the largest natural gas producers in the US, the business is nicely positioned to benefit from this long-term tailwind.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has projected that 2027 could be an inflexion point where demand outstrips supply.

In this scenario, the price of natural gas is expected to start climbing again. And it’s this inflexion point that Antero’s management team is aiming to capitalise on through aggressive investments to boost daily production volumes throughout 2026. And with the shares trading at just 11 times forward earnings, the market may have overlooked this incoming potential earnings surge.

Of course, just like AppLovin, Jefferies’ analysts aren’t blind to the risks. With other oil & gas producers looking to take advantage and ramp up production, the EIA’s prophecy may not be fulfilled. And if this results in excess supply, natural gas prices could end up falling instead of rising, directly harming Antero’s profit margins.

But is that a risk worth taking? At today’s valuation, it might be. That’s why, just like AppLovin, I think this is a US stock worth investing further.

