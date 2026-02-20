Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » I just bought some Palantir stock while it’s 35% below its highs

I just bought some Palantir stock while it’s 35% below its highs

Palantir stock has fallen significantly despite blowout Q4 results in which revenue was up 70%. Given the drop, Edward Sheldon has started a small position.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence stock Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on my watchlist for years now. I’ve never bought it though due to its high valuation.

With the stock recently falling more than 35% from its highs, however, the valuation has come down quite a bit. So, I decided it was finally time to pull the trigger and get on the Palantir bandwagon.

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

A true AI beneficiary

Palantir’s unbelievable growth was a key factor behind my investment decision. This is a technology company that is benefitting from the AI revolution in a big way.

Just look at recent Q4 results. For the quarter:

  • Revenue was up 70% year on year to $1.4bn
  • US revenue was up 93% to $1.1bn
  • US commercial revenue was up 137% to $507bn

I can’t remember the last time I saw an established company grow its top line at 70% year on year. That’s pretty much unheard of.

Note that for 2026, the company expects revenue growth of 61%. That’s mind-blowing.

It’s not just a top-line story here, however. Profits are also skyrocketing.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to common stockholders was up 670% year on year to $609m. Meanwhile, the company’s ‘Rule of 40’ score (revenue growth plus operating margin) was 127 (again, almost unheard of).

These results suggest that we have a very unique company here. This is not your average software company.

“Our customers aren’t tentatively trying AI. They’re committing to it at scale, with Palantir as the driving force.”
Ryan Taylor, Palantir Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Earnings call insight

Reading through the Q4 earnings call transcript, there was one part that jumped out at me. It was a quote from an executive at a construction company who said: “We’ve gone all-in so much so that every other software must justify its existence, and so far they haven’t been able to. The ontology is the secret weapon. Nothing else comes close. And not only are we getting rid of third-party software; we’ve replaced their functionality and then beaten them to new features, all within the year, because of the ontology.

Obviously, this is just one company’s feedback. But it suggests that Palantir has a powerful product.

Palantir’s ‘ontology’ is essentially the translation of data into understandable concepts. It allows users (humans and AI agents) to make decisions directly within the platform.

A small buy for me

Now, I’ll point out that my stock purchase was very small. Right now, Palantir is one of the smallest holdings in my portfolio.

I’ve started with a tiny position for a few reasons. One is that the stock is falling – the downtrend could have further to run.

Another is that the stock is still priced for very high growth (the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 100). Yet there’s no guarantee that the strong growth will continue.

I see a lot of potential in the long run, however. I plan to keep buying the stock on share price weakness and build up my position over time.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Palantir. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Up 291% in 5 years, can this FTSE 250 growth stock keep soaring?

| Royston Wild

TBC Bank shares have rocketed in value since early 2021. After releasing more strong trading numbers today, can the FTSE…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

The red-hot Helium One share price has exploded 43% in a month! What’s going on?

| James Beard

James Beard looks at the reasons for the massive Helium One Global share price spike. Is it time to join…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Is the only way up for Anglo American shares, after potentially pivotal results?

| Alan Oscroft

Anglo American shares have had a storming 12 months, in anticipation of transformation plans bearing fruit. So what do FY…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Investing in dividend-paying UK shares can help investors build up a healthy passive income stream in less time than we…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a safe bet in a stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

In a world of AI uncertainty, it’s hard to think of a more resilient FTSE 100 stock than Tesco. But…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £5,000 invested in Lloyds shares two years ago is now worth

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds' shares got a lift from profit gains in 2025, boosted by healthy net interest income. And forecasts suggest there's…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits new peaks, these top shares are still bargains!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the UK stock market's best value heroes? Royston Wild reveals three cut-price FTSE 100 shares that demand consideration.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

How to target a £25k second income starting from scratch in an ISA!

| Royston Wild

With enormous tax advantages and a focus on share investing, the Stocks and Shares ISA could help you earn a…

Read more »