Barclays shares are booming — but don’t ignore this risk

Barclays shares have had a strong run, but Ken Hall thinks the low price-to-book ratio may be a warning from investors on the sustainability of profits.

Ken Hall
I’ve been writing for The Motley Fool UK for a couple of years now, focusing on clear, balanced investing ideas and the stories behind the numbers. I completed my undergraduate studies in Accounting and Finance, and have pursued postgraduate studies to further expand my investment knowledge. My investing outlook is simple: aim for financial freedom by combining patience, diversification, and the power of compounding over time. I’m drawn to businesses that can deliver both income and growth across different sectors, because I think most investors are better served by a resilient mix than by trying to time the market. Favourite quote? Warren Buffett nails it: “If you aren’t comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, don’t own it for 10 minutes.”
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares have been on a strong run of late, helped by rising profits and renewed confidence in the bank’s long-term strategy. After a difficult few years, investors appear to be back on board.

Despite the strong gains, I wonder if the market is overlooking a key risk when it comes to the bank.

What’s happening to the Barclays share price?

Barclays has delivered solid recent results, supported by higher interest income and tighter cost control. The bank is in the middle of a major strategic overhaul, aimed at simplifying operations and boosting returns.

Barclays shares have climbed strongly over the past year as investors responded positively to this shift.

A central part of the plan is reshaping the investment banking division. Management wants a smaller, more focused operation, alongside a broader push to streamline the group.

The bank announced it was targeting cost reductions of around £2bn by 2026 as part of the restructuring plan. Lower costs, in theory, should support improved returns even if revenue growth remains modest.

The strategy sounds sensible. But the real issue may lie in how the market values the business.

The risk investors shouldn’t ignore

One key aspect to consider is that the price-to-book (P/B) ratio discount may be justified.

Barclays is not a straightforward UK retail and commercial bank. It still operates a sizeable investment banking and trading arm. That mix can deliver strong profits in good periods, but earnings can also fluctuate when market conditions shift.

Investors typically reward steadier, more predictable banks with higher valuations. A simpler earnings profile often commands a premium. Barclays is moving in that direction, yet it has not fully shed its more volatile elements.

There is also execution risk. Large restructurings can take longer than expected. Cost savings may arrive more slowly, while one-off charges can weigh on reported profits in the meantime.

Even if the long-term plan is sound, the market may want clear evidence that returns on equity can rise sustainably before narrowing the valuation gap.

Valuation

On paper, Barclays does not look expensive. The shares trade on a P/B ratio of around 0.85. Some major peers like HSBC trade closer to 1.4.

For banks, the P/B ratio is a key yardstick. It reflects how much investors are willing to pay for each pound of net assets.

A discount can point to an opportunity. But it can also signal lingering doubts about profitability, risk, or consistency. In Barclays’ case, the lower multiple may reflect its more complex business mix.

If management delivers steadier earnings and stronger returns, the shares could align with peers and the share price could climb higher. If not, the discount may persist.

After all, the bank’s 1.8% dividend yield does lag behind peers like HSBC (3.9%) and NatWest (5.3%).

My verdict

Barclays shares have momentum, and the strategic reset has clear logic. A leaner, more focused bank could deserve a higher valuation over time.

However, the current discount is not necessarily a mistake. It may reflect genuine uncertainty about how durable profits will be through the cycle.

The rally is encouraging and the bank appears well on its way to delivering a more sustainable earnings model.

But until the new strategy proves it can deliver consistently higher returns, that valuation gap remains the clearest reminder of the risk investors should be aware of.

