Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Tesco shares are up 16% over 1 month… what’s going on?

Tesco shares are up 16% over 1 month… what’s going on?

Last month, I explicitly said I thought there were better options available to investors than Tesco shares. So what on earth has happened?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To me, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares look a little expensive. The company has a lot going for it, but the valuation is starting to look a little stretched, especially after surging 16% over the past month.

Now, it should be said that the stock fell nearly 10% at the beginning of January after its results failed to impress. That means the 16% surge over the past 30 days had a reduced starting point.

Punching higher

Anyway, what has happened to push the stock higher?

Well, here are my presumptions.

Firstly we may have seen some dip-buying. This occurs when investors see a company’s share price fall, and they see it as an opportunity to buy.

Then, on 9 February, the shares broke above their 200-day moving average — a technical indicator that many traders watch as a signal that the long-term trend has turned positive, potentially triggering additional buying momentum.

Essentially, when the share price crosses this threshold, algorithmic trading systems and momentum investors often interpret it as a buy signal, triggering a wave of purchases that can push the price even higher — regardless of whether the company’s fundamentals have actually improved.

There also appears to have been some positive signs from the wider industry with Worldpanel indicating that shop price inflation is now at a nine-month low. While this could signal more competition, it may also highlight falling cost pressures and make customers more willing to spend.

We’ve also seen a bit of rotation out of technology companies, especially software. Investors may have sought shelter in reliable Tesco.

Price limits near-term appreciation

The result of this surge, however, is a stock that just looks a bit pricey compared to its peers and historical norms.

How much a stock should be worth is subjective. But the best investors are largely guided by data and metrics.

So, what does the data tell us now?

Well, Tesco is now trading at 15.6 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months. That’s considerably above peers like J Sainsbury at 14.1 times and Marks & Spencer at 12.5 times.

Of course, the price-to-earnings ratio isn’t the only indicator of value. And really it should be relative to net debt and earnings growth.

The problem for me is Tesco has a net debt position circa £10.3bn. Earnings growth for the year just finished was estimated around -4%. For the year coming, it’s expected to be around 10.5 times positive growth.

Collectively, I’d suggest the debt and growth story doesn’t complement the valuation. Marks & Spencer, for example, looks strong on both. While Marks has a less attractive dividend, it is my sector pick — and worth considering.

But back to Tesco. Great company with huge economies of scale, yet I see limited chance for share price growth in the near term given current prices. It’s still worth considering for patient investors though — the ability to leverage its size and brand strength should continue generating value over the long run.

Nonetheless, my take is there’s better value elsewhere in the sector.

James Fox has positions in Marks and Spencer Group plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

101 Diageo shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

| Royston Wild

Diageo shares have strong momentum so far this year. The question is, can the FTSE 100 drinks stock keep on…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Why does the FTSE 100 keep outperforming the S&P 500?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025 and in the early days of 2026. What's happening here?…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 11,500 shares in this red hot healthcare penny stock that’s smashing GSK

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This healthcare stock has delivered around twice the return of GSK shares in 2026. Believe it or not though, it…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This little known UK growth share is up 387% in five years. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some pros and cons of a UK growth share that has been increasing its revenues significantly.…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Here’s how long it might take 100 National Grid shares to pay for themselves with dividends

| Christopher Ruane

With a dividend policy that aims to keep pace with inflation, National Grid shares appeal to some income investors. What…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Under £5 now, are Barclays shares a screaming bargain following excellent 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays shares still look way too low to me, given rising earnings and big capital returns ahead — raising the…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Just a £5,000 holding in BP shares could generate £1,807 in annual income for investors over time!

| Simon Watkins

BP shares are throwing off far more dividend income than most investors realise -- and the latest numbers hint the…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

I’m itching to buy Barclays for my Stocks and Shares ISA. But am I too late?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to generate some income and growth from this year Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. But is…

Read more »