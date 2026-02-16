Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » This income share could transform an empty ISA into a £39k second income

This income share could transform an empty ISA into a £39k second income

Jon Smith explains why a certain income share with a 9.9% yield looks attractive to him, and talks through the strategy of building a portfolio.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:
Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Income shares are typically defined as companies that pay attractive dividends. As a result, some investors will take advantage of these stocks and build a portfolio focused on generating income from cash payments. Here’s how someone could start from scratch and build things up over time.

A focus on Asia

One share that could be considered right now is Henderson Far East Income (LSE:HFEL). The investment trust currently has a dividend yield of 9.9%, with the share price up 10% in the last year.

The business (as the name suggests) focuses on investing in Asian companies with dividend potential. It then aims to distribute the bulk of the income received as dividends to shareholders. The share price should closely track the net asset value of the trust’s holdings. So the rise over the past year reflects the fund’s successful stock picking.

Some will criticise the performance recently, saying that if the fund had owned more Asian growth stocks, the gains could have been even higher. This is true, but it misses the point of what the trust was set up for. It’s geared towards sectors like banking and telecoms that operate in mature areas. Instead of crazy capital growth, it’s focused on high-dividend areas.

Looking forward, I think this could do well. Tech valuations are high, and so having exposure to more defensive sectors in the market could help to protect the trust performance if we do see a stock market correction.

Building a proper portfolio

Let’s say an investor had just opened a Stocks and Shares ISA to build a second income. The limit for investing in the ISA is £20k a year. For argument’s sake, let’s say this £20k was allocated all to Henderson Far East Income. In theory, for the coming year, this could pay £1,980 just from the cash.

Over time, I don’t think it makes sense to put everything into just one income stock though. The company has risks. For example, it’s concentrated in just a few sectors, and just in the Asian geography. If this part of the world suffers a slowdown due to China or emerging market volatility, it’s a risk.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

But that doesn’t mean that the ISA can’t aim to generate an average yield of 9.9%. There are other stocks with yields in this region. If an investor included other shares in the portfolio alongside Henderson Far East Income, it would act to diversify the risk.

After a decade of keeping up the £20k annual investment, the portfolio could generate just over £39k in income the following year. Of course, this isn’t guaranteed, as dividends might get reduced in the future. This could mean it takes longer to achieve a certain income goal. However, it shows clearly the potential to grow an empty ISA with the right strategy.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Dividend Shares

Owning 2,844 shares of this FTSE 100 firm could pay £351 in annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 100 stock could help to provide sustainable passive income to an investor, as well…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this why the Aviva share price has fallen 9% in 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While stocks are rising, Aviva’s share price isn’t. Is there a fundamental problem with the insurer that investors need to…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

10.6% dividend yield! 1 FTSE income share to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

I’m hunting for enormous dividend yields for my income portfolio and this FTSE industry leader could be a massive opportunity…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is it time for me to buy this 11%-yielding FTSE dividend gem after a strong 2025 trading update?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked FTSE dividend income giant offers a rare mix of huge yield and strong earnings growth that could supercharge…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

After five years of ups and downs, Mark Hartley calculates just how much £5k in Greggs' shares would be worth…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £9,945 a year of income from my £20,000 holding in this FTSE 100 dividend star

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 dividend powerhouse offers hefty income potential today and the chance of major share price gains as its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Dividend Shares

With a yield of 8%, is this one of the best stocks to consider buying for passive income?

| James Beard

There are plenty of amazing high-yielding dividend stocks to buy out there. James Beard’s found one to consider that’s returning…

Read more »