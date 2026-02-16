Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » If Greggs shares recover, here’s how much investors could make with £5,000

If Greggs shares recover, here’s how much investors could make with £5,000

Greggs shares could be getting ready for a recovery, but how much money could investors make if they invest today? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last 18 months have been a rough time to be a Greggs (LSE:GRG) shareholder.

While still the most popular bakery chain in Britain, Greggs has been hit by a combination of higher input costs, lower consumer spending, and challenging weather conditions all at the same time. The result? A near-50% collapse in its share price since September 2024.

But this isn’t the first time the sausage-roll maker has had to struggle through adverse market conditions. So far, the business has used its cash-generative operations to fuel an eventual comeback. And with its latest quarterly results showing sales growth heating back up, the next rebound may already be under way.

So, if we are indeed at the beginning of Greggs recovery, how much money would a £5,000 investment today potentially make?

Crunching the numbers

Back in September 2024, the stock hit a high of 3,250p per share. Today, Greggs is trading closer to 1,620p. So, if the stock goes on to deliver a full recovery to 2024 levels, that represents a 100.62% return. In other words, a successful rebound could transform £5,000 into a little over £10,000. And that’s before counting dividends.

So, now the question becomes, what needs to happen for investor sentiment to be restored and for Greggs shares to change direction?

Recovery requirements

As previously mentioned, revenue is beginning to reaccelerate, growth reaching 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025. However, most of this actually came from new store openings, with existing Greggs locations only contributing 2.9% sales growth.

By comparison, back in 2024, like-for-like revenue growth was closer to 8%. So, how can this rate of expansion be achieved again?

One tactic that management has been trying is product innovation. By introducing new items that resonate with shifting consumer tastes, footfall to Greggs stores can be encouraged.

The firm has already been using this strategy to varying degrees of success. However, it’s difficult to judge strategic effectiveness in an economic backdrop that discourages discretionary consumer spending. And management has made it clear that any like-for-like improvement is “contingent on a recovery in the consumer backdrop.”

Is a recovery likely?

It’s no secret that UK economic conditions are far from ideal. However, despite the depressing narrative often discussed in news headlines, some encouraging signs of improvement have actually started to emerge.

For example, the GfK Consumer Confidence index has been on a slow but upward trend and now stands at its highest level since August 2024. At the same time, UK retail sales volumes outperformed expectations throughout December while inflation forecasts point towards CPI easing back towards 2% throughout the rest of 2026.

To be clear, the economic landscape remains weak. But things are nonetheless starting to move in the right direction. Does that mean Greggs is on track to recover this year?

It’s certainly possible. But looking at the current trends, it seems 2026 is more likely to be a year of stabilisation, with a recovery seemingly more likely as of 2027 onwards.

Therefore, with management seemingly at the mercy of external market forces, it may still be a bit too early to start snapping up Greggs shares. But this is definitely a business I think investors should watch closely in 2026. And it’s not the only potential recovery opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend stocks with the highest yields from the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

Are 9% dividend stocks too good to be true? Not necessarily – our writer has been looking at income opportunities…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £1,500 monthly second income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how long it would take a new investor to reach a sizeable second income by investing £500…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The 2026 software apocalypse: 3 stocks down 25%+ to consider buying now, according to JP Morgan

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for bargain stocks to buy after the huge sell-off in software? Here are three names that analysts at JP…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? Aim to turn it into £20k by buying cheap shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in cheap shares can unlock tremendous returns. And right now, there's one stock that experts think might quadruple in…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Dividend Shares

Owning 2,844 shares of this FTSE 100 firm could pay £351 in annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 100 stock could help to provide sustainable passive income to an investor, as well…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in BP shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

BP shares have underwhelmed over the last 12 months, but could they start catching up in 2026, or are there…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with RELX shares?

| John Fieldsend

A 49% drop for RELX shares in the space of a single year! Is there opportunity here for one of…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

Are these the best British shares to buy in February 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at two free-falling FTSE shares that experts believe could now be among the best to…

Read more »