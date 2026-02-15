Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 3 UK stocks I like more than Rolls-Royce right now

3 UK stocks I like more than Rolls-Royce right now

Stephen Wright outlines three out-of-favour stocks on his investing radar at the moment – including his number-one choice from the UK.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK investors looking for stocks to buy haven’t had to look much further than Rolls-Royce in recent years. But with defence stocks trading at high prices, could it be time to look elsewhere?

Despite strong gains from the FTSE 100 recently, I think some quality stocks have been discarded by the stock market. And that’s where I’m looking for potential buying opportunities. 

Compass Group

In general, I like businesses able to charge customers lower prices than their competitors while still making more money. That’s why Compass Group (LSE:CPG) stands out to me.

The contract catering firm’s size allows it to negotiate better prices from suppliers by ordering in bulk. And it uses this advantage to charge customers less and fend off competition. 

The stock’s down 14% since the start of the year as investors weigh a few risks. One is the threat of anti-obesity medication and another is US hospitals finding themselves under financial pressure.

Importantly though, the company’s competitive advantage is still firmly intact. Nobody’s likely to match its scale any time soon and that’s why I think it’s worth considering at today’s prices.

Rentokil

Rentokil (LSE:RTO) shares fell 7% on Thursday (12 February). The reason is that one of the main risks – the amount of debt on its balance sheet – has become more of an issue.

The firm has a lot of debt after a huge acquisition a couple of years ago. And while it’s actually bringing its debt level down, it’s doing this with cash already borrowed at a higher rate. 

Investors should watch the debt maturities, but I think the business is likely to be one of the most durable around. Pest control isn’t going to be disrupted by AI or anti-obesity drugs.

Rentokil’s big acquisition brought a lot of debt, but it also made it the market leader. That’s a very valuable long-term position to be in, which is why it’s a stock I’m watching closely at the moment.

Judges Scientific

By comparison, Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG) is a tiny operation. But the scientific instrument company is my number-one UK stock for investors to consider at the moment. 

The share price is down 32% in the last 12 months. That’s largely because of weak demand from the US, where funding for scientific research has been under a lot of pressure from the government.

This is entirely out of Judges Scientific’s hands and thus represents a risk. Congress however, recently rejected the administration’s proposals (and increased budgets instead of cutting them). 

That should be a huge boost for the business. And while it isn’t showing up in the share price yet, I think this could be a great time to buy shares in a company with some terrific long-term prospects. 

Beyond Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has been a brilliant stock for investors over the last few years. And the reason’s simple — it’s a quality business, but its shares were trading at a discounted price.

The question for investors is where to find that combination in today’s stock market. And Compass Group, Rentokil, and Judgest Scientific all fit into that category.

I think investors would be wise to give any of them a closer look. While I’m favouring Judges Scientific right now, I see all three as worthy candidates for consideration

Stephen Wright has positions in Judges Scientific Plc and Rentokil Initial Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Compass Group Plc, Judges Scientific Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ shares at 150p or 75p — which is more likely by the end of 2026?

| James Beard

Opinions vary over the future direction of Lloyds Banking Group shares. James Beard takes a closer look at both sides…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Thank goodness I avoided these 2 FTSE 100 stocks a year ago. Should I consider them today?

| Mark Hartley

Two high-quality but beaten-down FTSE 100 growth shares are on my radar today as potential undervalued plays with recovery potential.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

I’m an academic: I say AI won’t kill this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

Is Informa’s academic publishing unit in danger? With a decade’s experience in the industry, Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Could Greggs shares stage an amazing recovery in 2026?

| James Beard

Greggs' shares are now changing hands for what they were worth at the end of 2020, when the pandemic was…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Looking for early retirement? Get ready for a stock market crash

| James Beard

A stock market crash would be bad news for most investors. But it could also provide an opportunity for those…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

I was a fan of this 9p penny share until Donald Trump did this…

| Ben McPoland

Despite rocketing almost 100% since December, this penny stock remains over 65% below where it traded when President Trump made…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Barclays shares for my portfolio after its Q4 earnings beat?

| Mark Hartley

Following a two-year rally, Barclays' shares have tapered off recently. Could that be about to change after the company’s impressive…

Read more »