Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What I bought this week in my Stocks and Shares ISA

What I bought this week in my Stocks and Shares ISA

Sometimes the best opportunities are hiding in plain sight. That’s what our author thinks with his Stocks and Shares ISA this week…

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I only made one move in my Stocks and Shares ISA this week. But it’s one I’m extremely excited about. 

There’s a stock that I probably should have bought a long time ago, but didn’t. And I finally got – and took – the opportunity to put that right.

Background: overthinking

One of Warren Buffett’s great insights into investing is that there aren’t any points for difficulty. Whether a company is easy to understand or complicated, famous, or obscure, doesn’t matter. 

Ultimately, there are only two things that matter. The first is how much cash the business is going to produce over time and the second is how much an investor pays to own part of it.

Sometimes, the best stocks to buy are under-the-radar names that are hard to find. But this isn’t always the case and I’ve definitely overlooked some opportunities hiding in plain sight in the past. 

Fortunately for me, I saw a chance to go some way towards putting that right this week. And that’s why I’ve added a new name to my Stocks and Shares ISA. 

What I’ve bought

The stock is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pretty much everyone knows what the company is and what it does, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an outstanding investment in the past. 

As I write this, the stock is down 1.76% from where it was 12 months ago. But there have been plenty of opportunities to buy it below its current price in the last five years.

I think, though, that now is a rare chance. In the last five years, the stock hasn’t traded at a lower price-to-book (P/B) ratio and its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has been lower once – briefly – in 2022.

Investors who bought the stock back then are currently up 70% on their investment, compared to a 57% gain for the S&P 500. And I’m hoping for similar success from this point forward. 

Outlook

There’s a reason Microsoft shares are cheap right now. The stock market is worried about artificial intelligence (AI) and the firm is right in the middle of everything that’s concerning investors.

The company has committed to investing $150bn in AI infrastructure this year and there’s a risk this might not pay off. And AI could generate new competitors for its software products.

Microsoft, however, has its own AI product – Copilot. And with Office having a huge market share, creating a meaningful challenger that can convince customers to switch would be extremely hard.

The big investments are also designed to strengthen this position. Building out data centres that power its AI products gives the firm an integration advantage few competitors can match. 

Better late than never?

I probably should have bought Microsoft shares a long time ago. But I struggled to see how a stock that’s so well-covered by analysts could possibly be a bargain (outside a market crash). 

Fortunately, I’ve had a chance to put that right this week. And I’m pleased that I managed to be patient and wait for my opportunity, rather than forcing it at a P/E ratio of 38. 

I’m more mindful of Warren Buffett’s advice about not making things unnecessarily complicated than I once was. But with Microsoft, I think it’ll be a case of better late than never.

Stephen Wright has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

| James Beard

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »