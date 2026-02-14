Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 promising penny stocks that suffered in 2025… but could rebound in 2026!

3 promising penny stocks that suffered in 2025… but could rebound in 2026!

Mark Hartley outlines the risk vs reward investment thesis of three undervalued British penny stocks that present a strong argument for a 2026 recovery.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve identified three beaten-down UK penny stocks currently trading well below their fair value. Each one is fighting to recover yet remain at the whim of geopolitics and trade tariffs.

Risky, yes — but if these issues improve in 2026, all three could make an impressive comeback. I wouldn’t bet the house on any of them but a small allocation could deliver a chunky return.

Severfield

Tariff threats hit the share price of York-based structural steel contractor Severfield (LSE:SFR) in late 2024 and 2025. At the same time, higher steel costs hurt margins and sentiment, so last year’s numbers were rough. Plus, the final dividend was scrapped.

As a result, the price crashed by more than 50% through 2025. By now, though, the impact of these issues is most likely priced in. Steel remains in high demand and it’s hard to imagine there’s worse still to come.

Looking ahead, the order book is actually growing again and management is sticking to its 2026 guidance. At the same time, the company is refocusing on core projects like data centres and infrastructure. That gives decent visibility for earnings once pricing stabilises.

So if the wider economy calms down and Severfield pulls off this new strategy, a rebound from today’s levels is not unrealistic. Yes, liquidity is limited and there’s cyclical risk, so it may not be smooth — but I feel it’s worth consideration.

Synthomer

Synthomer (LSE: SYNT) makes chemicals that go into things like paint and building products, the type you’d see in B&Q or similar hardware stores. In 2025, orders tapered off and it suffered a sharp decline in sales. Investors got spooked, even though profit margins improved a bit. At the same time, the company still had heavy borrowings and leverage of around six times earnings, which is uncomfortable.

S&P subsequently cut the company’s credit rating to ‘junk’, warning about cash flow and banking covenants, further hurting confidence. As a result, the company’s share price took a brutal 57% hit, with investors wary about weakening demand and rising debt.

But a recent January update adds hope and looks like a step in the right direction. It reported positive free cash flow, slightly lower debt, and a £50m receivables deal from major shareholder Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad. Together, these improvements have eased pressure, suggesting a 2026 recovery is possible.

It’s still at high risk from tariff impacts and demand shocks, but the low price and improving numbers make it an appealing option to consider.

Microlise

Microlise (LSE: SAAS) provides technological transport solutions that enable customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. In November 2025, it released a trading update expecting revenue to fall below expectations, with cost measures including a 10% headcount reduction.

Big global customers were buying fewer systems, and some UK projects were delayed, including one with a big retailer after a cyber‑attack. This led to a sharp 30% drop in the share price.

However, final results released in January this year actually saw a 16% rise in recurring revenue, with strong cash growth and £5m in cost savings. Yes, the UK’s economic recovery is still in question, so the share price could be hit by further volatility.

But overall, this feels like a company stabilising, not sinking. In my view, a 2026 recovery looks quite possible, so it’s worth a look.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Synthomer Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

