Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is RELX stock a bargain in the FTSE 100 after a 50% fall?

Is RELX stock a bargain in the FTSE 100 after a 50% fall?

FTSE 100 data company RELX has seen its share price halve over the last six months on the back of AI fears. Is it now a steal?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 data company RELX (LSE: REL) have been absolutely crushed recently. Amid investor concerns over the threat of artificial intelligence (AI) technology from the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI, the stock has fallen around 50% over the last six months.

Could we be looking at a major bargain here? Let’s take a look at today’s full-year 2025 results for clues.

Solid performance in 2025

RELX’s results for 2025 were solid. For the year:

  • Revenue was up 7% on an underlying basis to £9,590m
  • Adjusted operating profit was up 9% on an underlying basis to £3,342m
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were up 10% at constant currency to 128.5p

The table below shows a breakdown of performance in the company’s different divisions. Its biggest segment, Risk, performed well, delivering 8% growth, as did Legal, with 9% growth.

Source: RELX

Upbeat guidance for 2026

Of course, this is all backward looking and the threat of AI is a future issue. So, what did the company say about the future?

Well, for 2026, it highlighted “positive momentum across the group”, and expectations of “another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit.”

Meanwhile, for both the Risk and Legal segments in 2026, the company said: “We expect continued strong underlying revenue growth with underlying adjusted operating profit growth exceeding underlying revenue growth.”

On the topic of AI, CEO Erik Engstrom added that it’s enabling it to add more value for customers, “as we embed additional functionality in our products, and to develop and launch products at a faster pace, while continuing to manage cost growth below revenue growth”. It will “remain a key driver of customer value and growth in our business for many years to come.”

All of this suggests that the company does not see AI as much of a threat in the near term. If anything, management appears to believe that AI will help to drive growth.

It’s worth noting that the company increased its dividend by 7% to 67.5p per share. Would it have done that if it saw AI as an existential risk?

A FTSE 100 value play?

So, are we looking at a bargain in the Footsie here? I think so.

For a start, the company’s forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) is just 14. That’s low for a data company growing at a healthy rate.

Secondly, with a relative strength index (RSI) of just 17, the stock looks massively oversold. The RSI is a technical analysis indicator that measures the magnitude of recent share price movements (a reading under 30 indicates oversold).

Third, the firm said that it plans to buy back £2,250m worth of stock in 2026 (versus £1,500m in 2025). That suggests management sees the stock as undervalued.

Of course, AI does add uncertainty because there are some parts of its business that could be disrupted by the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI. An example is its Lexis+ platform, which allows lawyers to draft briefs.

Overall though, I like the risk/reward proposition at current levels. I think this stock is worth a closer look right now.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock that Michael Burry says could crash 50% (or more) 

| Ben McPoland

The investor depicted in The Big Short film reckons this amazing artificial intelligence (AI) stock from the S&P 500 is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are high-flying British American Tobacco (BATS) shares still good value on upbeat 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

British American (BATS) shares have barely moved despite talk of "full-year delivery at the top end of our guidance" in…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

What next for Unilever shares after positive 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Unilever shares are a popular pick with today's Stocks and Shares ISA investors who are looking for decades-long profit potential.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing For Beginners

Is the party over for the Aviva share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the Aviva share price and ponders if one of the top UK insurance firms has peaked, or…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

A ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance to buy 1 of my favourite growth stocks? 

| Stephen Wright

AI might be weighing on growth stocks in the tech sector. But one of Stephen Wright’s top growth stocks is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can these 2 FTSE 100 stocks grow 50% (or more) in 2026?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall unpacks two big-name FTSE 100 stocks that could climb higher in 2026 if management can deliver on its…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Rightmove shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been a wild six months for Rightmove shares. How much would an example stake have made or lost? And…

Read more »

Cargo containers with European Union and British flags reflecting Brexit and restrictions in export and import
Investing Articles

I thought there were no good tech stocks to buy in the UK. Boy, was I wrong!

| Mark Hartley

On the hunt for local growth stocks to buy, Mark Hartley takes a deep dive into the UK's evolving tech…

Read more »