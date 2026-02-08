Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a SIPP to double the 2026 State Pension?

How much do you need in a SIPP to double the 2026 State Pension?

By leveraging the power of compounding in a SIPP, investors can aim to earn a chunky retirement income that doubles the State Pension. Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

April is fast approaching, and with it comes a tasty 4.8% bump to the UK State Pension. Retirees will now receive up to £241.30 a week, or £12,548 a year. And while that’s certainly nothing to scoff at, it nonetheless still falls short of what’s needed for a comfortable retirement lifestyle.

The good news is that by making some smart decisions today, investors can use tools like a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) to change that. And with enough time, drip feeding even as little as £500 a month can potentially unlock an income double what the government provides.

Here’s how.

Building stock market wealth

To double the 2026 State Pension, a portfolio needs to generate a passive income of £25,096. And following the 4% withdrawal rule, that means a SIPP needs to be worth just shy of £630,000.

Needless to say, that’s not something most people have lying around. But by leveraging the power of stock market compounding alongside the tax relief benefits of a SIPP, drip feeding £500 each month is all that’s needed, even for a 40-year-old starting from scratch today.

Let’s say an investor is in the 20% income tax bracket. Whenever £500 is dropped into a SIPP, the government automatically tops up this position to refund any income tax previously paid. And the result is that this £500 is transformed into £625 of investable capital.

Taking that £625 each month and investing it at the stock market’s average total return of 8% a year is what enables a portfolio to steadily compound over time.

After 26 years of consistent saving and investing, a pension pot will surpass the £630,000 threshold. And for stock pickers who manage to beat the market and average an 12% annualised return, this timeline shortens to around 20 years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Finding market-beaters

Earning a 12% annualised return for two decades is no easy feat. But it’s not as impossible as most believe when investors learn to identify high-quality companies trading at discounted stock prices. And shareholders of Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN) have learned this first-hand.

Over the last 20 years, the fitted kitchen specialist has leveraged its highly cash-generative business model to steadily expand and outmanoeuvre competitors. The result has been a staggering 1,613% total return since February 2006 – the equivalent of 15.3% a year!

To put that in perspective, anyone who was drip feeding £625 a month at this rate of return for the last two decades doesn’t have £630k today, but rather £976k.

Still worth considering?

Today, Howden’s now a much larger enterprise with a £4.6bn market-cap. Yet, the business continues to expand at an impressive rate.

With the UK housing market starting to heat back up, demand for its fitted kitchens and recently added bedrooms is starting to climb. And its market-dominant position alongside superb financials gives it a serious competitive edge against its rivals – something management is aiming to replicate internationally as well.

Of course, Howden’s still heavily dependent on the currently weak UK economy. And a slower-than-expected cyclical recovery of the housing sector could lead to lacklustre investment performance.

Nevertheless, with an excellent track record of operational execution and capital allocation, I think Howden Joinery is definitely worth a closer look, especially from investors seeking to build an income portfolio that beats the State Pension.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Howden Joinery Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 UK value stocks trading at 10-year lows to consider buying in an ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at twp troubled FTSE 100 value stocks that are starting to stabilise and show signs of recovery.…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? 3 practical things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer isn't wasting time trying to guess where current stock market volatility might end up. Instead, he's taking a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Look what a plummeting Greggs share price has done to £5,000 invested a year ago!

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has been heading the wrong way in recent years. What's gone wrong, what's it meant for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

After crashing 21% in 3 years, is this one of the best UK stocks to buy now?

| James Beard

James Beard says some of the best stocks to buy can be found among the worst short-term performers. Here’s one…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio that pays passive income every single month

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals a quintet of FTSE 100 dividend stocks that together would pay income all year round. Which one…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Passive income: how I earn money while I sleep

| Stephen Wright

The key to retiring early is finding a way to earn passive income. Here’s how our author goes about it…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in a SIPP for a £12,569 retirement income

| James Beard

Starting with £20,000, James Beard reckons it’s possible to create a SIPP producing over £12,000 in dividends each year. But…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Not sure what to think about AI? Check out these FTSE 250 gems

| Stephen Wright

Is artificial intelligence an opportunity or a threat for stocks like Experian? Investors who don’t know might want to take…

Read more »