Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Consider targeting a £1,500 passive income with these 4 dividend shares!

Consider targeting a £1,500 passive income with these 4 dividend shares!

Targeting a large and lasting passive income with UK dividend shares? Royston Wild reveals four FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:
A senior Hispanic couple kayaking

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking to boost your chances of making a large passive income with dividend shares? Largely speaking, UK share investors gravitate towards dividend stocks when choosing what companies to buy. Given the brilliant income-generating power of London’s stock market, it’s easy to see why!

The trouble is, there are hundreds of top dividend shares to choose from. We’re talking about stocks with records of strong payout growth, and ones that offer sky-high dividend yields. A large number even combine both qualities to offer investors the Holy Grail of income investing.

It’s a nice problem for investors to have, naturally. But how do investors know which shares to buy? Let me talk you through five top income shares that have caught my attention.

If dividend forecasts are accurate, a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA investment spread equally across them will generate an £1,500 passive income in 2026 alone.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Three of the best

A top dividend portfolio could include financial services giants Phoenix Group, M&G, and Legal & General (LSE:LGEN). At the moment, they occupy three of the top four spaces among the FTSE 100‘s highest-yielding shares.

Legal & General leads the way, with 8.3%. It’s followed by Phoenix with its 7.6% yield, and then M&G whose reading is a still-impressive 6.9%.

But what makes them such attractive dividend shares? Each has displayed a strong commitment to paying large and growing dividends to investors — Legal & General, for instance, has raised annual dividends on its shares every year since 2011, excluding pandemic-hit 2020.

These companies are able to do this thanks to their ultra-robust cash flows. The markets they operate in are highly mature, and generate steady income from premiums and management fees they can then distribute to shareholders. The businesses also enjoy diverse revenue streams, which reduces dependence on any one segment and helps support reliable dividend payments.

Take Legal & General again. It’s product suite includes life insurance and income protection, pensions, annuities, savings, and asset management. Its broad footprint spanning Europe, North America, and Asia provides also provides excellent stability.

Rounding off our income portfolio

Can these FTSE 100 dividend stocks keep outperforming? Major risks to consider include possible regulatory changes, competitive pressures, and weaker consumer spending during economic downturns.

On balance, though, I’m confident they’ll remain top dividend providers. I think profits and dividends will rise steadily, as a growing elderly population and the rising popularity of financial planning drive market growth. And their strong balance sheets should support dividends in the nearer term.

To complete our passive income portfolio, I think Primary Health Properties would also be worth serious consideration. Profits could suffer if interest rates remain elevated. But its focus on the stable medical centre market, and its large proportion of inflation-linked rental contracts should (in my view) keep dividends rising.

Payouts here have risen every year since the mid-1990s. The forward dividend yield is 7.1%.

If forecasters are correct, a £20k investment dividend across these four passive income shares could deliver £1,500 in dividends in 2026.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of 6.3%! Here are 2 stocks to consider buying for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Hunting for top-notch dividend stocks to buy? Ben McPoland highlights one idea from the FTSE 100 and another from the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Taking a long-term approach to buying dividend shares can help someone earn passive income. How much would they need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash might now be unavoidable. Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks the date of the next stock market crash is getting closer. Fortunately, history offers a clear guide…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Down 25%, should investors buy this stock for less than Warren Buffett?

| Stephen Wright

UnitedHealth stock is trading below where it was when Warren Buffett’s company bought a decent stake. But does that mean…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are up 6% in a week. Is this the start of a huge comeback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a lengthy period of weakness, Diageo shares are showing signs of life. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 has smashed the S&P 500 this week

| Stephen Wright

Concerns about the impact of AI have allowed the FTSE 100 to catch up to its US counterpart. So where…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of £11,341?

| James Beard

How could a newbie investor use a Stocks and Shares ISA to provide them with a healthy second income? James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 battered growth stocks down 45% to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

These growth stocks have crashed more than 40% inside 12 months. Our writer reckons the sell-off's left both looking very…

Read more »