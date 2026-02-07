Consider targeting a £1,500 passive income with these 4 dividend shares!

Targeting a large and lasting passive income with UK dividend shares? Royston Wild reveals four FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to consider.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Looking to boost your chances of making a large passive income with dividend shares? Largely speaking, UK share investors gravitate towards dividend stocks when choosing what companies to buy. Given the brilliant income-generating power of London’s stock market, it’s easy to see why!

The trouble is, there are hundreds of top dividend shares to choose from. We’re talking about stocks with records of strong payout growth, and ones that offer sky-high dividend yields. A large number even combine both qualities to offer investors the Holy Grail of income investing.

It’s a nice problem for investors to have, naturally. But how do investors know which shares to buy? Let me talk you through five top income shares that have caught my attention.

If dividend forecasts are accurate, a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA investment spread equally across them will generate an £1,500 passive income in 2026 alone.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Three of the best

A top dividend portfolio could include financial services giants Phoenix Group, M&G, and Legal & General (LSE:LGEN). At the moment, they occupy three of the top four spaces among the FTSE 100‘s highest-yielding shares.

Legal & General leads the way, with 8.3%. It’s followed by Phoenix with its 7.6% yield, and then M&G whose reading is a still-impressive 6.9%.

But what makes them such attractive dividend shares? Each has displayed a strong commitment to paying large and growing dividends to investors — Legal & General, for instance, has raised annual dividends on its shares every year since 2011, excluding pandemic-hit 2020.

These companies are able to do this thanks to their ultra-robust cash flows. The markets they operate in are highly mature, and generate steady income from premiums and management fees they can then distribute to shareholders. The businesses also enjoy diverse revenue streams, which reduces dependence on any one segment and helps support reliable dividend payments.

Take Legal & General again. It’s product suite includes life insurance and income protection, pensions, annuities, savings, and asset management. Its broad footprint spanning Europe, North America, and Asia provides also provides excellent stability.

Rounding off our income portfolio

Can these FTSE 100 dividend stocks keep outperforming? Major risks to consider include possible regulatory changes, competitive pressures, and weaker consumer spending during economic downturns.

On balance, though, I’m confident they’ll remain top dividend providers. I think profits and dividends will rise steadily, as a growing elderly population and the rising popularity of financial planning drive market growth. And their strong balance sheets should support dividends in the nearer term.

To complete our passive income portfolio, I think Primary Health Properties would also be worth serious consideration. Profits could suffer if interest rates remain elevated. But its focus on the stable medical centre market, and its large proportion of inflation-linked rental contracts should (in my view) keep dividends rising.

Payouts here have risen every year since the mid-1990s. The forward dividend yield is 7.1%.

If forecasters are correct, a £20k investment dividend across these four passive income shares could deliver £1,500 in dividends in 2026.