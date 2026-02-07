Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £100,000 in savings? Here’s how to target a £10,000 passive income!

£100,000 in savings? Here’s how to target a £10,000 passive income!

Looking to generate passive income from substantial savings? Zaven Boyrazian explains how to turn a six-figure nest egg into a five-figure income stream.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a passive income without needing to work might sound too good to be true. But stock market investors have been leveraging their savings for decades to buy assets that make money while they sleep.

So, for those lucky enough to have substantial cash savings or who’ve recently received an inheritance windfall, investing in shares today can be a lucrative long-term move. Here’s how.

Turning £100k into a £10k income

Having £100,000 saved up in the bank is a pretty impressive milestone, and more than enough to kickstart a diversified, winning, passive income portfolio. But if the goal is to earn £10,000 a year from dividends, this means an investor will need to earn a 10% dividend yield.

Some FTSE shares are offering such a substantial payout today. But most come with exceptional levels of risk that could actually end up destroying wealth rather than creating it.

A far more reasonable and realistic yield that’s sustainable often sits near 5%. And at this payout, a portfolio will need to be worth around £200,000.

Therefore, step one is to double the size of the £100k starting capital. The good news is, this isn’t all that difficult.

The UK stock market typically generates an annualised return near 8%. And assuming this continues in the future, a £100,000 portfolio could double in approximately nine years. Once that’s done, the task now switches to unlocking a sustainable 5% yield.

A 5% income opportunity in 2026

Let’s assume an investor has already been building wealth over the last nine years and has just hit their target of £200,000. What income stocks should they be considering to unlock a 5% yield?

Looking across the FTSE 350, there are currently over 60 dividend-paying shares offering a payout of 5% or more. And among these stands BP (LSE:BP.).

Following a recent strategic reset that slowed renewable spending and ramped up investments into expanding oil & gas production, management is aiming to reposition the business to become more profitable.

Given the firm has a large pile of debt, investors welcomed the move, and it even supported a near-40% share price rally since April last year.

However, the strategic pivot also significantly increased the group’s exposure to swings in oil & gas prices. And right now, that’s proving to be a potential challenge. Why? Because BP isn’t the only group ramping up production. And as a consequence, oil prices have been steadily falling over the last two years.

What now?

With fixed operating costs, falling commodity prices directly pressure BP’s margins. But there’s hope that increased production from new projects in 2026 will offset this earnings impact through higher volumes. And if prices stabilise, dividends could continue to flow into shareholder pockets, even if margins are compressed.

Of course, the opposite is also true. If oil prices continue to suffer, the group’s vulnerable future cash flows could prove insufficient to cover shareholder payouts. This external uncertainty doesn’t personally entice me to buy. But for passive income investors optimistic about the outlook for fossil fuel prices, BP shares could be worth a closer look.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of 6.3%! Here are 2 stocks to consider buying for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Hunting for top-notch dividend stocks to buy? Ben McPoland highlights one idea from the FTSE 100 and another from the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Taking a long-term approach to buying dividend shares can help someone earn passive income. How much would they need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash might now be unavoidable. Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks the date of the next stock market crash is getting closer. Fortunately, history offers a clear guide…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Down 25%, should investors buy this stock for less than Warren Buffett?

| Stephen Wright

UnitedHealth stock is trading below where it was when Warren Buffett’s company bought a decent stake. But does that mean…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are up 6% in a week. Is this the start of a huge comeback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a lengthy period of weakness, Diageo shares are showing signs of life. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 has smashed the S&P 500 this week

| Stephen Wright

Concerns about the impact of AI have allowed the FTSE 100 to catch up to its US counterpart. So where…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of £11,341?

| James Beard

How could a newbie investor use a Stocks and Shares ISA to provide them with a healthy second income? James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 battered growth stocks down 45% to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

These growth stocks have crashed more than 40% inside 12 months. Our writer reckons the sell-off's left both looking very…

Read more »