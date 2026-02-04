Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Why ISA investors should consider these 3 stocks to buy for retirement

Why ISA investors should consider these 3 stocks to buy for retirement

With global markets heading for a volatile year, Mark Hartley identifies where retirement investors should look for stocks to buy.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If you’re a British investor in your 40s or 50s looking for stocks to buy for retirement, 2026 looks bumpy. Trump’s tariffs could slap 10%-25% on UK exports, inflation is stuck above 3%, and Middle East unrest continues to impact energy prices.

But here’s the good news: analysts love UK stocks right now. Currently, around 63% of FTSE 350 names carry Buy ratings, the highest in 12 years. Smart money’s rotating into defensive, high-yield picks that generate income through thick and thin.

Tariffs hurt cyclical exporters like miners and manufacturers but barely impact utilities, financials and healthcare. They’re typically domestic-focused with inflation hedges or demographic benefits.

Further rate cuts could boost margins for insurers, while net-zero spending is fuelling grid upgrades. For retirement portfolios, this means reliable dividends you can reinvest — rather than chasing speculative growth.

With that in mind, I’ve identified three tariff-resistant stocks that are worth considering for an ISA: SSE, GSK, and Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX). Offering yields between 4% and 9%, they’re perfect for compounding over 10-20 years without losing sleep.

Let’s take a closer look at why.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Targeting sustainable income

As a utility, SSE benefits from regulated energy prices, giving it both defensive qualities and stable earnings. Although the yield’s lower than average, it’s well-covered by earnings, ensuring payments are reliable.

GSK has a solid drug pipeline that provides earnings visibility and defence against the dreaded patent cliff. Dividends took a mild cut during the 2022 economic downturn, but historically have exhibited decent growth and reliability.

Phoenix Group stands out as a retirement investor’s dream. It offers one of the highest yields on the FTSE 100 at 7.9%, backed by a 10-year history of uninteruptted dividend growth. The divdiend grew 11.6% last year under a progressive policy targeting £10bn+ shareholder distributions through 2027 — perfect for ISA compounding amid tariffs and volatility.

Operational cash generation ensures payments are well-covered, with predictable cash flow from ‘heritage’ books. These old pension plans require minimal new business risk but help ensure steady revenue. It’s an attractive business model for investors targeting predictable income in retirement.

But with interest rates falling, the company could take a hit. Prolonged low rates could squeeze new annuity margins, threatening profitablity — and possibly the share price. In some cases, these effects are short-lived but it’s always worth keeping a close eye on developments.

The bottom line

When investing for retirement, long-term sustainability is key. Manageable debt, a long track record of payments and clear earnings visbility help to reduce the chance of a dividend cut.

When the global economy’s looking fragile (as it is now), this is doubly important. Highly defensive stocks may not offer the highest yields but the stability they provide can equate to greater returns in the long run.

For passive investors who don’t have the time to actively monitor their portfolio, companies with proven track records make a world of difference. But conditions can change rapidly – particularly in the current environment – so it pays to keep abreast of developments.

GSK, SSE, Phoenix Group are appealing options to consider, but they’re just three among the many opportunities I’ve identified on the UK market this month.

Mark Hartley has positions in GSK and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy quality UK shares?

| Stephen Wright

As some of the UK’s top shares of the last 10 years fall to record low multiples, is this the…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits record highs, these top shares are still dirt cheap!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains packed with brilliant bargains despite moving to new peaks. Royston Wild picks out two great cheap…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

The red-hot FTSE 100 index just did this for the first time ever

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has risen in eight out of the past 10 years, and is off to a flying…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Is this FTSE 100 behemoth a no-brainer AI stock?

| John Fieldsend

Some investors bemoan the lack of AI stocks on the FTSE 100. But one surprising Footsie giant is already making…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate £20k Stocks and Shares ISA and it chose…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wondered what he would put in a Stock and Shares ISA if he was starting to invest from…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Growth Shares

The Diageo share price looks seriously mispriced to me. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith's been watching the fall in the Diageo share price for some time, and explains why he feels now…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

How much income would an ISA need to match the State Pension?

| Andrew Mackie

Ever wondered what size an ISA portfolio is required to add up to as much as the State Pension? This…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Dividend Shares

This REIT’s down 12% with a 9.58% dividend yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights a REIT he thinks could be set for a long-term comeback as more people return to office…

Read more »