Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Could Filtronic shares be the next Rolls-Royce?

Could Filtronic shares be the next Rolls-Royce?

Since February 2021, Rolls-Royce shares have stood head and shoulders above all others on the FTSE All Share index. But could Filtronic do better over the next five?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Identifying shares that could replicate the recent success of Rolls-Royce isn’t easy. After all, it’s rare for a stock to rise 12-fold over a period of five years.

That’s why Filtronic (LSE:FTC) has caught my eye. Its share price has soared over 1,600% in three years. Over this period, it’s comfortably met Peter Lynch’s definition of a 10-bagger, something that appreciates at least 10 times (1,000%) in value.

However, could there be more to come? Let’s take a closer look.

What does it do?

Filtronic provides bespoke innovative radio frequency solutions, which it claims can’t be found anywhere else. It seeks to increase bandwidth, lower latency, and improve reliability. And with the spectrum becoming limited and increasingly complex, the company’s services are likely to become even more important.

Some of the solutions it provides include facilitating critical communications for emergency responders, enabling high-performance transmission of data from ground to space, and helping transfer the big data necessary for 5G telephone networks.

It’s doing particularly well in two industries that are experiencing huge growth at the moment. FY25 saw a record order intake from the space sector, including contract wins with SpaceX, the European Space Agency and Airbus. In the defence space – admittedly, this might not appeal to some ethical investors – it also secured new work with QinetiQ and BAE Systems.

How’s it performing?

Surprisingly, for a company that’s been around for over 45 years, it’s growing remarkably quickly. During the year ended 31 May 2025 (FY25), its revenue was £56.3m, 121% higher than for FY24. Its FY25 adjusted EBITDA was £17m, 248% better than in FY24.

But this growth trajectory’s likely to be interrupted in FY26. EPS is currently (2 February) forecast to be around half that for FY25. This reflects the completion of some one-off work for SpaceX. Analysts’ consensus is for FY26 revenue of £55.5m and EBITDA of £10.9m.

Its reliance on SpaceX is a double-edged sword. Filtronic says its “initial strategic partnership” with the group was “the enabler” for the FY25 revenue and profit growth. But with Elon Musk’s company contributing 83% of turnover during the year, this could be an issue if something goes wrong.

On the other hand, I’ve seen one forecast suggesting SpaceX will be worth $12.8trn by 2040. If correct, I’m sure Filtronic will be one of the beneficiaries.

What does this all mean?

The group’s share price rally means its forward (FY26) earnings multiple of 61 is on the high side. And when a company’s share price grows exponentially, investors could be forgiven for thinking they’ve missed the boat. However, in April 2025, I thought that about Rolls-Royce. But it’s now the best performing share I own.

Financial yearShare price (pence)Diluted EPS (pence)P/E ratio
31.5.219.000.03300.0
31.5.229.880.6814.5
31.5.2313.000.2161.9
31.5.2459.001.4141.8
31.5.25125.256.0520.7
31.5.26189.00 (at 2.2.25)3.10 (forecast)61.0

In my opinion, Filtronic’s a stock to consider for the long term. It’s clearly good at what it does and, like Rolls-Royce, has established a reputation for engineering excellence. But with the majority of its revenue coming from one customer, there’s likely to be a few bumps along the way and I suspect its share price performance over the next few years is unlikely to match the recent success of Rolls-Royce.

However, with the defence and space sectors attracting lots of attention at the moment, I reckon those who are prepared to ignore these bumps and sit tight could be handsomely rewarded.

James Beard has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Filtronic Plc, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Are UK housebuilders a gift for value investors right now?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a lot to attract value investors to stocks like Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey. But are rising inventory…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 2026, Europe’s most valuable company is boosting my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are a number of shares in Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA that are flying right now. Here’s a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 427% in a year! As gold plunges is this rampant growth stock suddenly a screaming buy again?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether the sudden gold price plunge has given investors an opportunity to buy this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds shares might climb to £2

| John Fieldsend

What factors might spark Lloyds shares into surging all the way up to the £2 mark? Our Foolish author sees…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £20,000 in this superb 8.9%-yielding FTSE income share could make me £25,451 a year in dividends over time!

| Simon Watkins

This outstanding FTSE income share offers a huge yield, powerful earnings momentum and deep value, but I think many investors…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Down 26%, where’s Diageo’s share price headed?

| Simon Watkins

Diageo’s share price has fallen sharply, but recent leadership changes raise the question of whether a genuine turnaround may finally…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With 13% annual earnings growth forecast and 45% under ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE giant now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight has clear momentum, a deepening pipeline and a valuation gap that’s hard to ignore -- so, is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of this year is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bad news for investors hoping Greggs shares would recover in 2026, although of course it's early days.…

Read more »