Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Are Greggs shares 50.3% undervalued?

Are Greggs shares 50.3% undervalued?

Stephen Wright’s DCF analysis suggests Greggs’ shares are trading at a 50.3% discount to their intrinsic value. But how plausible is this?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop

Image source: Getty Images

Are Greggs‘ (LSE:GRG) shares undervalued? The best way to figure it out is with a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation.

This computes an intrinsic value for a stock that investors can compare to the current price. But the output is only as accurate as its inputs…

DCF calculation

The kind of DCF calculation I’m using here needs three main inputs:

  • The current free cash flows.
  • A discount rate.
  • The future growth rate.

The first two are straightforward enough. The current cash flows are in the firm’s accounts and the discount rate is the investor’s desired annual return.

The third input is the most difficult. A company’s future cash flows aren’t specified the way they are with a bond. That means investors have to try and figure them out. And the resulting valuation is only as accurate as the estimates they come up with.

Greggs however, is a relatively uncomplicated business. So I think investors can have a decent idea of its future prospects.

Margins

In 2025, Greggs generated £73.7m in free cash. But that was an unusual year containing some one-off investments. The company’s free cash flow margin was 3.4%. Over the last 10 years however, it’s more usually been around the 5% mark.

Source: Fiscal.ai

The difference between 3.4% and 5% might not look like much. But based on last year’s sales, it’s the difference between £73.7m and £108.4m.

There’s a lot to look at on this front. Inflation will create margin pressure, but when the firm stops opening new stores, this should improve. Given this, I think it’s worth assuming a 5% free cash flow margin in a DCF model. The next question is how much is that going to grow?

Growth

In 2025, Greggs achieved like-for-like sales growth of 2.4%. But that’s not the firm’s only source of growth going forward. In the short term, it can keep opening new stores. In recent years, this has been supporting some weak like-for-like growth figures.This can’t go on indefinitely. But when it finishes, I expect the firm to have more free cash available to support other initiatives.

One example is share buybacks. This can generate higher free cash flows per share by reducing the overall number of shares outstanding. Given this, I expect Greggs to be able to generate 5% overall growth in future. The source of that growth will change over time, but that’s my forecast.

How much is it worth?

So in looking to work out an intrinsic value for Greggs’ shares, I have the following assumptions:

  • Normalised free cash flows of £108.4m (based on a 5% margin).
  • A 10% discount rate (my target rate of return).
  • A 5% growth rate (from a combination of higher sales and share buybacks).

Based on this, a DCF calculation generates a valuation of £2.25bn for the entire business. And that implies a share price of £22.05. With the stock at £14.67, that’s a huge 50.3% discount from the current level. So if what I’m assuming is correct, the stock’s undervalued. 

It’s worth reiterating that there are no guarantees. But these are my current best estimates and I’ll look to return with future updates. If I’m right – or even close – the discount means the stock’s worth a closer look. Unless, of course, there are even better opportunities elsewhere…

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Diageo share price is up 12% in a month!

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has been moving in the right direction recently, including a 5.3% rise today. Can it keep…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with UK shares today?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying today. Yet despite the spike, Harvey Jones can still find plenty of UK shares trading…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How am I targeting an annual passive income of £14,754 from just a £20,000 holding in this FTSE financial giant?

| Simon Watkins

Investors chasing passive income may be missing a rare opportunity in this FTSE firm — a combination of stability and…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Why is the Trainline share price falling when revenues are growing?

| Christopher Ruane

Today's results have sent the Trainline share price down sharply in early trading. But our writer thinks they offered reasons…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Around £5 now, here’s why this FTSE banking giant looks a bargain buy anywhere below £12.67

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock is delivering stronger earnings and rising payouts, yet the market still prices it like a laggard,…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Down 17% from February, do Barclays’ sub-£5 shares look a steal to me after its Q1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays shares have slipped, yet the valuation story is moving the other way. Is the market overlooking a rare chance…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Buy the dip on Palantir shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite incredible results, Palantir shares fell after the firm reported earnings. Is this what happens when a stock is priced…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

13% annual earnings growth forecast and 44% under ‘fair value! 1 FTSE 100 gem to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight keeps posting impressive growth, but its valuation hasn’t caught up yet -- is this now an…

Read more »