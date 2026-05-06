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Home » Investing Articles » Down 17% from February, do Barclays’ sub-£5 shares look a steal to me after its Q1 results?

Down 17% from February, do Barclays’ sub-£5 shares look a steal to me after its Q1 results?

Barclays shares have slipped, yet the valuation story is moving the other way. Is the market overlooking a rare chance to buy strength at a discount?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
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Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares are down from their 4 February one-year trade high of £5.06. This pullback looks to me to be the result of broad-based profit-taking after a strong previous run. Nonetheless, it exacerbates the existing mispricing relative to the strength of the bank’s core operations, in my view.

Indeed, the underlying business continues to generate solid earnings, maintain a strong capital position, and return substantial cash to shareholders. And that disconnect points to a potentially excellent opportunity for long-term investors to benefit if the price gravitates towards its ‘fair value’.

So, what sort of potential gains are we looking at here?

How big is the price-to-value gap?

Asset prices, including shares, tend to move back towards a company’s ‘fair value’ over time. And to estimate fair value, discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis projects future cash flows and discounts them back to today. The more uncertain those projections are, the higher the return investors demand, increasing the discount rate.

DCF models vary depending on the assumptions used by the analyst. Using my own framework — including an 8.3% discount rate — Barclays shares appear 54% undervalued at their present price of £4.18. That implies a fair value of £9.09, more than twice the current level.

So, if the price continues to converge towards fair value, this could be a tremendous buying opportunity if those DCF assumptions hold good.

Supported by strong fundamentals?

Q1 2026’s results, released on 28 April, showed group income up 6% year on year to £8.2bn. It reflected the benefit of higher net interest income, supported by lending growth across the UK and US businesses and structural hedge gains. The hedge is a long‑dated interest‑rate portfolio that smooths earnings when rates move, and it continues to support income even as margins stabilise.

Profit before tax increased 3% to £2.8bn, highlighting the resilience of the bank’s diversified model, despite a £200m impairment in the Investment Bank. Elsewhere in its fee-based operations, Markets’ income grew 6% to £2.832bn, with Equities up 16%. This underlined the ongoing benefit of the bank’s recent shift toward fee-based rather than income-based business.

That said, its interest-based US Consumer Bank division also saw its income rise — by 14% to £983m. It reflected strong business growth and a higher net interest margin of 12.76%.

Together, these drivers point to a business with firm earnings momentum and improving operational efficiency. A risk here is that a period of weaker markets could still affect client activity and reduce fee income across the Investment Bank. Another is that credit conditions could tighten further, which may lead to higher impairments.

Nevertheless, analysts forecast that Barclays’ earnings will increase by an annual average of 8.6% a year to end-2028 at minimum. And this is what ultimately catalyses share price gains over the long run.

My investment view

I already have holdings in HSBC and NatWest, so adding another bank would unsettle my portfolio’s risk/reward balance. Instead, I am looking at similarly undervalued high-performance stocks in other sectors.

However, for those without this conundrum, Barclays’ combination of a wide price‑to‑value gap, firm earnings momentum, and consistent capital returns leaves it looking attractively positioned and one for long‑term investors to consider.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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