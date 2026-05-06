Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Why is the Trainline share price falling when revenues are growing?

Why is the Trainline share price falling when revenues are growing?

Today’s results have sent the Trainline share price down sharply in early trading. But our writer thinks they offered reasons for optimism. Here’s why.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

For quite a while, I have thought shares in Trainline (LSE: TRN) looked cheap. To me, the Trainline share price has been undervaluing the business’s strong cash flow generation while overestimating the potential impact from a putative government-backed rival.

Wednesday (6 May) saw the company publish its annual results, so what do they tell us about the state of the business?

Earnings growth was strong

At a high level of detail, I reckon Trainline’s results were solid. Revenue grew, albeit by only 2%. Operating profit jumped 43%, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation) was up 11% and basic earnings per share soared 48%.

Drilling down into the details though, I did see some areas of concern. One was that the UK consumer business – the company’s largest operating division – saw revenues decline 2%.

Small though that may seem, this is an alarming development as it may suggest that Trainline is losing ground to rivals such as Uber (with its own train travel booking option) and contactless card use.

Another was a decline in adjusted free cash flow. This fell 9%, to £66m. That is still substantial for the company given its £840m market capitalisation. It pinned the fall on the timing of working capital movements.

Still, with bears already doubting the long-term growth prospects for Trainline, a near-double-digit fall in adjusted free cash flow does not look good.

The business model continues to generate money

UK consumer sales revenues fell, but the number of tickets the division sold actually increased. That suggests that Trainline is reducing average revenue per ticket. That might help it fight competitors but it could eat into profit margins.

Meanwhile, the international consumer arm and business-to-business solutions division both reported revenue growth. I see that as positive.

Trainline has spent decades building its technology. Rolling it out more widely both helps to get more return on those sunk costs, as well as diversifying the business so that if the UK government does launch its own ticketing service, the overall impact will be somewhat mitigated.

The basic model here seems attractive to me and I think it has legs. I remain unconvinced the government will launch its rival any time soon – if ever. Even if it does, Trainline has a formidable lead in everything from technological development to customer awareness.

I still think this looks cheap

I was not a fan of the growth in the company’s net debt, to £170m. However, Trainline spent £147m buying back its own shares. Given that I think the Trainline share price looks cheap, that could prove to be a wise buy over the long term.

Adding the net debt and market-cap together, the enterprise value now stands at just over £1.0bn. That is around 7 times cash generated from operations. To me that looks cheap for a business of this quality that has ongoing growth opportunities.

The City sees things differently. As I write this on Wednesday morning, the Trainline share price is down 8% in early trading. It has fallen 21% in the past year. I think it looks too cheap and plan to hang on to my shares for the long term.

C Ruane has positions in Trainline Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Diageo share price is up 12% in a month!

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has been moving in the right direction recently, including a 5.3% rise today. Can it keep…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with UK shares today?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying today. Yet despite the spike, Harvey Jones can still find plenty of UK shares trading…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How am I targeting an annual passive income of £14,754 from just a £20,000 holding in this FTSE financial giant?

| Simon Watkins

Investors chasing passive income may be missing a rare opportunity in this FTSE firm — a combination of stability and…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

Are Greggs shares 50.3% undervalued?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright’s DCF analysis suggests Greggs' shares are trading at a 50.3% discount to their intrinsic value. But how plausible…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Around £5 now, here’s why this FTSE banking giant looks a bargain buy anywhere below £12.67

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock is delivering stronger earnings and rising payouts, yet the market still prices it like a laggard,…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Down 17% from February, do Barclays’ sub-£5 shares look a steal to me after its Q1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays shares have slipped, yet the valuation story is moving the other way. Is the market overlooking a rare chance…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Buy the dip on Palantir shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite incredible results, Palantir shares fell after the firm reported earnings. Is this what happens when a stock is priced…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

13% annual earnings growth forecast and 44% under ‘fair value! 1 FTSE 100 gem to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight keeps posting impressive growth, but its valuation hasn’t caught up yet -- is this now an…

Read more »