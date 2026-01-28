Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why new profit guidance just gave the Boohoo share price a 7% boost

Here’s why new profit guidance just gave the Boohoo share price a 7% boost

The Boohoo Group share price climbed sharply after first-half results, and an upbeat year-end update has given it an extra lift.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Boohoo Group (LSE: DEBS) share price jumped 7% Wednesday morning (28 January), after the company issued an update on progress for the year to 28 February. The online fashion pioneer — now known as Debenhams Group — said it’s “trading above expectations.

We still have a month to go before the year ends. But we should be on for £50m in adjusted EBITDA. That’s a significant boost to the guidance of £45m offered at first-half results time.

Boohoo had been considering selling off its PrettyLittleThing (PLT) operation. But that’s off the table now. The board is “particularly pleased with the pace and scale of PLT’s turnaround and the resulting material improvement in profitability.”

Debt has been a problem as Boohoo has been working on its turnaround plans. The net figure was, however, down 22% to £111m at the end of the first half in August.

This time the company says it’s “exploring significant licensing opportunities and continues to advance the sale of non-core assets, which would materially reduce the net debt in the next 12 months.

That would mark some major progress and reduce one of the key risks investors are currently contending with. We should hear further details in March.

Back to profit soon?

This latest progress could bring one important advance. Analyst forecasts still show a bottom-line loss per share happening as far as 2028. But the mooted 2028 loss figure of a mere 0.3p is only a shade short of breakeven.

I’m now seeing an odds-on chance of positive earnings per share in 2028. Or at the current rate of progress perhaps even earlier?

Crucially, it’s increasingly looking like one key driving force is turning positive. And that’s investor sentiment. Since a 52-week low of 10.3p in November 2025, the Boohoo share price has now gained 146% — standing at over 25p at the time of writing.

Strategic shift

I see this as testament to Boohoo’s repositioning. It’s moving from concentrating on its own-brand labels to providing a platform for goods from a wide range of partners.

At H1 time, the company said: “Our marketplace model is at the heart of our go-forward business. It is stock-lite, capital-lite, margin-rich and highly cash generative.” And it pointed out: “There are now c.20k partners in our ecosystem (up from c.10k a year ago) and we see significant further partner growth potential.”

That’s what I’m going to be looking for when we get our eyes on the full-year results. And I’ll be keeping a check for possible forecast upgrades too.

Time to buy again?

I’m still a good way from breaking even on my Boohoo Group holding. And I still see fears over the likelihood of sustained revenue growth. But I’ve moved on from thinking my shares are close to worthless. Yet I won’t consider buying more until I see further progress.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Boohoo Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for a FTSE stock that could help me retire early. It said…

| Paul Summers

Can an AI bot pick out a stock that could allow someone to swap the 9-5 for a life of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK growth stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees three good reasons why UK growth stocks could power upwards from here. And he's backing one FTSE…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks riding retail strength — plus 1 promising recovery pick!

| Mark Hartley

Three much-loved UK stocks are seeing benefits from strong retail growth, but one particular recovery candidate has our writer excited.

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 85%, is this famous FTSE 250 stock set for a roaring comeback?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 company makes iconic boots and is in the early innings of a turnaround attempt. Does the stock…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Buying 150 of these dividend shares unlocks a triple-digit passive income overnight!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Owning quality dividend shares is a fantastic way to unlock a passive income stream in the stock market. Here's one…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

£500 buys 595 shares in this 7.3%-yielding REIT!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum to invest? Here's one real estate investment trust (REIT) offering a chunky payout to start…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend yield below 3% for first time since Covid

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines historical dividend yield data to figure out what's going on with UK income shares -- should investors…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 investment trust to consider in February

| Ben McPoland

Despite solid long-term gains, this FTSE 250 investment trust is trailing the S&P 500. But now it's tweaked its strategy,…

Read more »