Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how investors could aim for £9,039 in annual dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 income share

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,039 in annual dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 income share

Improving results and rising payouts mean this FTSE 100 income share could be one of the market’s least‑appreciated dividend income opportunities.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Persimmon (LSE: PSN) stands out to me as an income share benefitting as the UK housing market begins to regain its footing.

Double-digit growth in completions in 2025, expanding outlets and a firmer forward‑sales position have boosted its medium‑term cash‑generation profile.

This has left analysts forecasting strong earnings growth for the firm over the medium term. That momentum should help drive its dividend yield higher over the coming years.

So, what sort of gains are we looking at here?

How much earnings growth?

A risk for Persimmon is a reversal in the recent trend of lower inflation and interest rates. This could trigger another squeeze on household finances and slow the housing market.

Nevertheless, the consensus analysts’ forecast is that its earnings will increase by an average of 16.1% a year to end-2028.This looks well-founded to me, based on the positive trend in recent results.

Its H1 2025 numbers showed underlying profit up 13% year on year to £172m. This was underpinned by a 12% rise in new‑housing revenue to £1.31bn. Adjusted operating margin edged 0.1 percentage points higher to 13.1%, well ahead of analysts’ forecasts of 12.3%. And underlying return on capital employed rose 1.2% to 11.2% over the period. These numbers followed a 4% rise in new home completions to £4.605bn in H1.

The firm’s 13 January 2026 update for full-year 2025 — issued ahead of the official results on 10 March — was also strong. New home completions climbed 12% to 11,905, while the average selling price rose 4% to £278,000. Forward sales were up 4% to £1.172bn, and it increased the number of its sales outlets to 271 from 261.

Persimmon expects to officially report underlying profit before tax at the upper end of market expectations of £415m-£440m.

How much dividend income could be made?

Analysts forecast that Persimmon’s dividends will increase to 65.9p this year, 73.3p next year, and 91p in 2028. These would generate respective yields of 4.7%, 5.2%, and 6.5% on the current £14.03 share price. This is much better than the average 3.1% yield of its home FTSE 100 index.

A company’s dividend yield can change as its share price and annual payout alter. Even so, a £20,000 holding in the firm would make £18,244 after 10 years on the projected 6.5% yield. This also includes the dividends being reinvested back into the stock to benefit from the power of ‘dividend compounding’.

Over 30 years on the same basis (which is not, of course, guaranteed), the dividends would increase to £119,836. Including the initial £20,000 investment, the holding’s value would be £139,836 by then. And this would deliver an annual dividend income of £9,039.

My investment view

Persimmon’s recent improvement in volumes, margins and forward sales gives it a firmer earnings base than it has enjoyed for several years.

With analysts expecting steady profit and dividend growth to 2028, I think the shares offer a compelling income case to investigate further at today’s valuation.

That said, my existing holding in another high-yielding builder — Taylor Wimpey — prevents me from buying it. Adding another stock from the same sector would unsettle the risk-reward balance of my portfolio.

So, I have my eye on other high-yield opportunities that can deliver major income, particularly as I look to retirement.

Simon Watkins has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Persimmon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

$18.9bn! This British billionaire just smashed the S&P 500 with these stocks

| Ben McPoland

This top investor easily beat the S&P 500 index in 2025, recording the largest hedge fund gain in history. How…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Up 24%! Are National Grid shares the FTSE 100’s newest growth play?

| Mark Hartley

With a falling yield and a climbing price, Mark Hartley questions whether National Grid shares are shifting sides amid a…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

At a 5-year low, are Greggs’ shares now a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

After a volatile few years, Greggs' shares suddenly look cheap again and Harvey Jones examines whether they're worth buying at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does this growth share have a 42% valuation gap that the market hasn’t woken up to yet?

| Simon Watkins

This growth share is overlooked by much of the market, yet it appears deeply underpriced to fair value and offers…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Disaster averted! But a stock market crash isn’t off the cards yet

| Mark Hartley

Trump may have tabled his recent trade tariff threats for now, but Mark Hartley questions whether a stock market crash…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With zero savings, how you could follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth today

| Harvey Jones

Warren Buffett generated two thirds of his immense wealth after the age of 65. And his simple investment lesson can…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

After rising 64%, is the Lloyds share price on course for 120p?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price has risen by almost two-thirds since early 2025. Can it continue rising? Or is the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Diageo shares: a once-in-a-generation chance to get rich?

| Ben McPoland

Diageo shares have shed 59% of their value in just over four years. But might this simply be a chance…

Read more »