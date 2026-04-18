Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » At 12.9x, are Greggs shares cheap enough yet?

At 12.9x, are Greggs shares cheap enough yet?

Dr James Fox explores whether Greggs shares are starting to look appealing. Spoiler alert, he’s not so sure. What would change his mind?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer

Image source: Getty Images

Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares have had a torrid 24 months. Those who invested at the peak have now lost half of their original investment. The sausage roll institution of the British high street has gone from stock market darling to something investors scroll past.

But the big question is whether it’s now being overlooked. Many investors won’t consider stocks that have poor momentum — consistently moving in the wrong direction — however, this can be where the best value stocks are found.

So, has the fall finally created a buying opportunity? My honest opinion is: not yet.

Not as cheap as it looks

On a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9 times, Greggs looks reasonable. But headline multiples can flatter a stock. The analyst consensus is forecasting earnings per share (EPS) of 125p for 2026 — lower than the 133p delivered in 2025 and well below the 144p earned in 2024.

This isn’t a growth stock temporarily on a trough multiple. It’s a company whose earnings are still heading in the wrong direction.

The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio isn’t available because you can’t calculate it when forecast EPS growth is negative. This can be a sign of a value trap.

What’s more, price-to-free cash flow sits at 32 times. For a mature UK bakery retailer, that requires a justification I haven’t found.

It might be time for investors to stop thinking about Greggs as a fast-growing chain, and more like those slow-moving tobacco stocks that are doing well to tread water.

And then there’s the balance sheet

Net debt has ballooned from £85m in 2021 to £404m today — nearly a fivefold increase in four years. Cash on the balance sheet has fallen from £199m to just £71m. Working capital has swung from a positive £59m to negative £152m.

When we factor this into the earnings metrics above, it confirms my belief that the stock really isn’t that cheap at all. Net debt is equal to around three years of next profit. It’s not a worrying amount of debt, it’s just noteworthy relative to earnings and market cap.

Capital expenditure has exploded from 53p per share in 2021 to 278p last year as Greggs pushes into evening trading, delivery, and new store formats. The consequence is that free cash flow has collapsed from 225p per share to around 50p.

The bottom line

Some investors will undoubtedly be attracted to the 4.3% dividend yield. It’s a little better than the yield you’d get on a Gilt, but I’m still not sure it’s worth the risk.

That’s because there’s also a structural issue that doesn’t show up in any spreadsheet. Greggs built its brand on cheap, indulgent, calorie-dense food. That’s a harder sell in a world slowly moving toward healthier eating habits. It may not matter this quarter. Over a five-year investment horizon, I think it matters more.

Greggs is a fine business with genuine brand loyalty. But I just don’t believe the numbers add up, and I don’t believe it’s well positioned for the future. I don’t believe it’s worth considering.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Up 55% and a P/E of 6.6, is this FTSE 100 share too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

IAG shares have taken flight over the past year. But could it become one of the FTSE 100's worst performers…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

57,584 shares of this high-yield dividend stock pay income equal to the State Pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares he needs to buy in this FTSE 100 financial stock to generate enough passive…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s up 27%, but these top blue chips are still dirt cheap

| Royston Wild

Looking to bag a blue-chip bargain? Royston Wild thinks you might be in luck -- check out these three FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Warren Buffett’s portfolio 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has vastly outperformed the stock market over his long investing career. But how much money have investors actually…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

£150 to spare? Consider buying this 7p penny stock

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks this under-the-radar penny stock has interesting growth potential due to the company's strong brand and domestic economy.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

£500 buys 725 shares of this 69p penny stock

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian explores one under-the-radar defence penny stock that’s smashing Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems!

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP share price forecast: can oil prices and buybacks push the stock higher in 2026?

| Mark Hartley

With oil shocks and buyback uncertainty impacting the BP share price, Mark Hartley considers what the future holds for the…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Get ready for a potential stock market crash

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The war in the Middle East impacts far more than just oil & gas prices. Zaven Boyrazian explores the potential…

Read more »