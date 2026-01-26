Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 4 pros and cons of buying Greggs shares in 2026!

4 pros and cons of buying Greggs shares in 2026!

Greggs shares have been one of the FTSE 250’s biggest casualties in recent times. But could they be about to rebound? Royston Wild investigates.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the broader FTSE 250 rose 8% in 2025, Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares slumped a whopping 40% in value. They crumbled as weaker consumer demand hit lower sales, denting its long-held reputation as a mighty growth share.

But is the battered baker now worth serious consideration as a recovery stock? Here are some of the key things investors must consider.

1. Tough conditions

Greggs has an excellent track record of outperforming the market. People love its sweet and savoury treats, and especially at its low price points.

The trouble is, very few retailers have thrived as shoppers have cut back. Not even Greggs. Like-for-like sales growth was just 2.9% in Q4 from own-managed stores. It was especially underwhelming given the soft trading numbers the year before.

So the question is: when can we expect consumers to properly loosen the pursestrings again? It might not be for some time, as the economy flatlines and cost-of-living crisis endures.

2. Growth options

That said, Greggs has a number of growth levers it’s pulling that could drive a sales (and share price) rebound, even if broader conditions remain weak.

On the product front, the firm’s doubling down on product innovation to attract people through its doors again. Encouragingly, this is an area where it has had considerable success (think steak bakes, vegan sausage rolls and other lunchtime staples).

It’s also increasing exposure to the lucrative evening period, and has further room to grow in delivery, backed by ongoing investments.

3. Past the peak?

Yet speculation that we’ve hit ‘Peak Greggs’ just won’t go away. The company would disagree, and expansion towards its 3,000 store target is continuing. However, the long-term outlook is less uncertain than it was a few years ago.

Other major players in the food-to-go market are also expanding (like KFC and Subway), threatening the baker’s potential recovery. There are also questions over whether the broader sector will suffer as weight loss drugs like Ozempic take off.

I’m optimistic Greggs’ product refreshments will help it tackle these dangers. But they still demand serious consideration.

4. Bargain basement

While Greggs faces clear dangers, there’s a good argument (in my view) that these are now more than baked into the share price. Could now be a great dip buying opportunity?

At £16.58 per share, the FTSE 250 firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.2 times. Meanwhile, its price-to-book (P/B) multiple is a shade below three.

The PB ratio on Greggs' shares
Source: TradingView

To put that into context, its P/E and P/B ratios have averaged 22-23 times and six, respectively, over the last decade. This represents spectacular value, in my view, and suggests the company’s been way oversold.

The verdict on Greggs

It’s clear that Greggs has hit a significant roadbump over the last year or so. And conditions could remain difficult if consumer spending in the UK remains under the cosh.

However, its long-term growth outlook remains compelling, in my opinion. I don’t think this is reflected in its current valuation, and I believe it’s a great recovery stock to consider.

Royston Wild has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

The 5 most popular ETFs on AJ Bell to start 2026

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a handful of ETFs that have been popular among UK investors recently. Will he buy any of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s already the last week of January! Time to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

What's happened to those New Year's Resolutions so far in January? Our writer explains why it's never too late for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m taking this once-in-a-decade chance to load up on 8%-yielding Legal & General shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones now plans to add to his stake in Legal & General shares at a time when they're offering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares above £1 for passive income?

| Ben McPoland

After a massive surge, Lloyds shares are currently trading at a 17-year high. Should I buy the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,500 second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines a potential opportunity in the UK REIT sector that investors targeting a second income should have on…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying for passive income in 2026

| Paul Summers

For investors hunting for passive income this year, Paul Summers thinks these dividend stocks are worth running the rule over.

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is riding the gold and silver surge

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 100’s top performer Fresnillo is powered by gold and silver. Here’s why the rally may have more room…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

How much money do you need in an ISA to earn a passive income worth £30k a year?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a passive income. Dr James Fox explains how UK investors can leverage the Stocks and…

Read more »