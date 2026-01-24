Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » I missed my chance to buy this FTSE 100 stock last year. Now it’s back at the same price…

I missed my chance to buy this FTSE 100 stock last year. Now it’s back at the same price…

Admiral shares are back where they were 12 months ago. But is the FTSE 100 firm still the powerhouse it was back then, or has something changed?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Logo outside Admiral offices

Image source: Admiral Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think Admiral‘s (LSE:ADM) one of the FTSE 100’s most impressive companies. And after falling 17.5% in six months, the share price just reached a crucial level.

The stock’s now almost exactly where it was a year ago. I didn’t buy it back then and regretted not doing so – so is this my second chance at a missed opportunity?

Insurance

My investment thesis is relatively simple. It operates in an industry that’s extremely important and it’s a business that has a unique competitive advantage that I think will prove to be durable.

Everyone who wants to drive needs car insurance – there’s no real way around this and I don’t see that changing in the future. But customers mostly don’t care who provides it as long as it’s cheap.

Unfortunately for insurers, they don’t find out whether or not they’re going to have to pay out on a policy until it expires. And that makes working out how much to charge for a policy very difficult.

Setting them too high means customers go elsewhere, but setting them too low results in making losses overall. That’s a tough industry, but Admiral has a big advantage over the rest of the field. 

Underwriting

Admiral’s edge comes from its data and analytics. Its telematics devices collect information about how people drive and this gives it a better understanding of how likely they are to have an accident.

That means it’s much better at underwriting than other UK insurers and it has consistently maintained better margins than the competition. And I don’t see this changing in the near future.

Despite this, the stock’s been downgraded by analysts twice in the last week. Goldman Sachs and RBC have both lowered their ratings on Admiral shares, for a couple of reasons.

The insurance market’s currently going through a cyclical downturn and the company looks likely to lower its dividend. These are risks, but I think these might be less important than they look.

Risks?

It’s true that insurance pricing’s been weak of late and this is likely to weigh on profits in the near future. But I think this is likely to be a temporary issue rather than a long-term one.

Demand for car insurance isn’t going away and when prices get too low, companies lose money. My view though, is that Admiral’s one of the best-positioned insurers to deal with a cyclical downturn.

In terms of the dividend, it looks almost certain that future distributions will be lower. But this is because of a change in how Admiral’s funding its employee share scheme going forward. 

The firm’s switching to share buybacks, which will reduce the amount it can use for special dividends. But this looks to me like a change in how it returns cash, not a cut to the overall amount.

Buy time?

Admiral shares are back where they were a year ago. And while things have changed with the company and the wider industry, I don’t think there’s anything that ought to concern investors. 

As a result, I see this as a potential long-term opportunity. Having regretted missing the chance to buy at these levels in 2025, I’m looking to take advantage of it in February.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Investor Warren Buffett achieved a 5,502,284% gain in value. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

What can a small investor learn from the stock market approach of billionaire Warren Buffett? Christopher Ruane draws a few…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 73% year to date, this stock in my SIPP is suddenly on fire!

| Ben McPoland

After three years of wealth-destroying losses, this S&P 500 stock's suddenly roared back into life in our writer's SIPP. What's…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Could a 2026 stock market crash be a once-a-decade opportunity for small investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer does not know whether there will be a stock market crash this year. So why is he spending…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to grow rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a handful of UK shares that are trading at deep discounts to their perceived intrinsic value…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How a stock market crash could help set you up for lifelong financial freedom

| Stephen Wright

The best returns from the stock market come from buying when prices are low. But investors don’t have to wait…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Greggs shares could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs' shares have lost 47% of their value inside 18 months. Where do City analysts see this FTSE 250 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 exciting UK stocks tipped to double in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK stocks have performed well for investors recently. However, analysts believe that they can climb much higher in the…

Read more »

A black male doctor chats to a senior patient on the hospital ward ,with a young female nurse wearing a hijab attending to a dressing
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock I’ve just added to my portfolio…

| Stephen Wright

Molina Healthcare's one of the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of the last 12 months. But Stephen Wright thinks he sees…

Read more »