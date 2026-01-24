Motley Fool Premium
3 UK shares tipped to more than DOUBLE my money in 2026!

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the bullish investment thesis of three UK shares that experts believe could rise 115%-278% in the next 12 months!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
UK shares roared back into life last year, with some leading FTSE 100 giants even delivering returns that more than doubled investors’ money. For example, Fresnillo shares surged by a whopping 400% in 2025, while Airtel Africa more than tripled!

But as every experienced investor knows, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. So now that 2026 has kicked off, which stocks could potentially deliver similar explosive gains? Here are three top picks from institutional investors.

1. PureTech Health

First up is PureTech Health (LSE:PRTC) – a clinical-stage biotech enterprise with a diversified portfolio of drug candidates.

Revenues have been quite lumpy in recent years, and higher interest rates have made it more expensive to fund research. However, the analyst team at Peel Hunt believe investors are drastically undervaluing the earnings potential of the group’s drug portfolio should its treatments eventually receive the regulatory green light.

Bringing new drugs to the commercial market is obviously easier said than done, with most attempts ending in failure. But if PureTech’s successful, the Peel Hunt team believes the stock could skyrocket to 508p – a massive 278% potential gain!

2. AFC Energy

AFC Energy‘s (LSE:AFC) another UK stock with explosive potential, according to experts. The most optimistic share price forecasts for the fuel cell technology business suggest a 145% capital gain. And it isn’t hard to see why some experts are excited.

With more governments worldwide striving to reach Net Zero, AFC’s hydrogen fuel cell technology offers a unique solution to off-grid clean energy needs for electric vehicle (EV) recharging stations, data centres, and even construction sites.

Of course, the hydrogen market remains young, with adoption unproven. And with AFC only recently starting to ship its fuel cells to customers, it isn’t clear whether it can scale up operations smoothly.

Nevertheless, with commercial orders now starting to emerge, the group’s seemingly at the beginning of a long and potentially lucrative journey.

3. Synthomer

Synthomer‘s (LSE:SYNT) also flagged for its exciting potential, with an average 130p share price target among experts — 115% higher than where the stock trades today.

Now that demand for its speciality polymers and adhesives is back on the rise, the multi-year downturn in its share price could be set to reverse. Even more so, given all the self-help initiatives the business has been executing to bolster margins.

However, the exact speed and timing of this recover remains a bit of a question mark with its Coatings & Construction Solutions segment continuing to face cyclical pressures that could delay its rebound.

The bottom line

All three businesses seemingly have substantial untapped growth potential that could propel investor portfolios in 2026. But similarly, each is also navigating tough challenges that could ultimately prevent them from realising these gains.

That’s why, no matter how optimistic the share price forecasts look on paper, investors always need to do a deep dive to make sure they understand both the risks and potential rewards. And personally, I think there are many better, lower-risk UK shares to take advantage of today.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Synthomer Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

