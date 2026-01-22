Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Aviva share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Aviva share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

The Aviva share price had a brilliant run and investors have got bags of dividend income too. Now Harvey Jones examines the outlook for the year ahead.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aviva (LSE: AV) share price has been a thing of wonder. The dividend has been pretty nifty too. Investors who held the FTSE 100 insurer and asset manager over the last five years will be delighted with their total return. So how long can the fun continue?

Over the last 12 months, Aviva shares have climbed 34.3%. Add in the trailing dividend yield of 5.4% and the total return hits 39.7%. That would have turned a £10,000 investment into £13,970, which isn’t bad in my book.

And it isn’t a one-off. Aviva shares are up 99% over five years, pushing the total return north of 130% once dividends are reinvested. It’s a great example of how FTSE 100 blue-chips can quietly build wealth and compete with much flashier growth stocks.

FTSE 100 financial hero

While most FTSE 100 financials have done well lately, few have done this well. One or two have lagged, notably rival Legal & General Group. Its shares are up just 12% over the last year and down 3% over five.

Much of the credit belongs to Amanda Blanc, Aviva group CEO since July 2020. She’s streamlined the business, selling non-core operations and refocusing Aviva on its core markets of the UK, Ireland and Canada.

By shedding weaker assets, it has lifted operating profits substantially. They rose 22% in the first half of 2025 to £1.07bn, driven by higher general insurance premiums and stronger inflows into its wealth business.

Acquisitions can unsettle investors, but markets welcomed last year’s £3.7bn takeover of Direct Line Group. It’s broadened Aviva’s product mix and revenue base, and added scale in general insurance.

Shareholders have shared in the success. Dividends have risen in each of the last five years, with a compound annual growth rate of 23.2%. That compares with an average growth rate of just 2.77% over the previous 15 years.

No dividend is ever guaranteed, but this one looks pretty secure. The forward yield for full-year 2025 is 5.8%, rising to 6.2% in 2026, suggesting further income growth ahead.

Dividends and growth

Success comes at a cost though, with the price-to-earnings ratio climbing to 29. However, the forward P/E looks more comfortable at 13.8, with earnings expected to continue growing.

So what do the experts say? Fifteen analysts publish one-year forecasts, producing a consensus share price target of 692.6p. If correct, that’s just 3.8% up from today’s 667p. Add the forecast yield of 5.8% and the total return comes to roughly 9.6%, turning £10,000 into £10,960. Respectable, but slower than recent years.

Forecasts are never reliable of course. Individual broker targets range from 543p to 760p. Eight analysts still rate Aviva a Strong Buy, eight say Hold and only one recommends selling. Yet it confirms my suspicions that excitement may cool from here.

Aviva is now well diversified, with general insurance, wealth management and life products balancing each other. That said, general insurance profits can be cyclical, and recent premium growth may ease. Any stock market wobble would also hit its wealth arm, through lower assets and inflows.

Aviva may pause rather than power on but I still think it’s well worth considering with a long-term view. I’d love to buy it in a stock market dip.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

What next for the ABF share price after this latest update?

| Alan Oscroft

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price gained some modest respite after the company firmed up its latest trading figures.

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

What if there’s a stock market crash in 2026? Here’s how investors can prepare

| Alan Oscroft

Worries about a possible stock market crash this year are beginning to surface again, as US and UK stock markets…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago is worth now

| Alan Oscroft

The banking slump drove many scared investors away from Lloyds shares. But contrarians who bought have done rather well.

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s 1 way to try and turn it into maximum passive income

| John Fieldsend

What strategies can help an investor grow passive income the most? Our Foolish author delves into a few possibilities to…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

After rising 113%, is Rolls-Royce’s share price on course for £16.25?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has more than doubled during the past year. Could it be poised to soar again in 2026?…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT where the Shell share price will end the year and this is what it said

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the Shell share price has underperformed the index in the past year, but explains why 2026 could…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks that analysts predict could rise 50% (or more) this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some FTSE 250 shares that have a strong outlook based on forecasts from analysts. He takes a…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks to buy? Consider these 8%+ yielders!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the passive income investment case of two high-yielding UK dividend stocks to consider buying this year.…

Read more »