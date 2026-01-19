Member Login
Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously underpriced at this moment?

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

Sage (LSE: SGE) remains a high‑quality, high‑margin FTSE 100 software business with strong recurring revenue and consistent growth.

But the cloud-based financial tools provider is down 22% from its 6 February 12-month traded high of £13.48.

The key question for me as a shareholder is how this translates into value, which is different from price (value reflects the underlying business fundamentals, whereas price is simply the amount the market will pay at any given moment).

So does Sage look an unmissable bargain to me right now?

The fundamentals

Any company’s share price is ultimately driven over the long term by earnings (profits) growth. A risk to Sage is that higher interest rates and tighter credit make firms more cautious about starting or expanding. That naturally slows new‑customer onboarding for software providers.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that the group’s earnings will grow by 11.9% a year on average to end-2028.

These projections look very well founded to me on recent results. Its full-year 2025 numbers, released on 19 November, showed underlying total revenue increase by 10% year on year to £2.513bn. This was powered by the firm’s subscription-based recurring revenue model.

Meanwhile, underlying operating profit soared 17% to £600m. This drove a strong margin increase of 1.5 percentage points to 23.9%, further supported by disciplined cost management.

The firm delivered a strong cash performance, converting 110% of underlying profit into cash, thanks to rising subscription revenue. And its balance sheet stood at a robust £1bn of available liquidity.

It also announced a £300m share buyback programme, reflecting its strong financial position and confidence in its growth prospects. Such measures can support share price gains.

So is it a bargain?

A comparison of Sage’s key valuation measures with those of its peers could give the impression of a major bargain. Its 27.7 price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest in its competitor group, which averages 37.3. This comprises Salesforce at 33.7, SAP at 34.9, Oracle at 37, and Intuit at 43.7.

Its 4.1 price-to-sales ratio — again, bottom of the group — also looks very cheap.

But this is where the limitation of these relative valuations really shows up. If an entire sector is overvalued then, by comparison, another stock can look cheap, regardless of whether this is true.

To find out the truth, I always use the discounted cash flow model, which produces a clean standalone valuation. It does this by using cash flow forecasts for the underlying business, which also reflect consensus earnings growth projections.

These and my own calculations — including a discount rate of 9.2% — show that Sage may be 15% overvalued at its current £10.45 price. So its fair value is £9.09.

Other analysts’ DCF modelling may produce more bullish of bearish results, of course.

My investment view

I believe Sage’s strong forecast earnings growth, if sustained, will support future share price gains.

However, I also think that the current forecasts are almost entirely factored into the current valuation. Given this, I am happy to keep my shareholding in the firm, but I will not be adding to it at the present price.

Instead, I am looking at other FTSE stocks at major discounts to their fair value.

Simon Watkins has positions in Sage Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Oracle, SAP, Sage Group Plc, and Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

