Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate enough passive income for a ‘comfortable’ retirement?

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate enough passive income for a ‘comfortable’ retirement?

An investment ISA can be a very effective retirement saving account. But how much money do you need to create a decent income stream?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s not hard to generate income for retirement. These accounts typically provide access to a vast range of dividend stocks and income funds.

But how much money do you need to build up in this type of ISA to generate enough income for a comfortable retirement? Let’s crunch the numbers.

What does a comfortable retirement look like?

Everyone has their own version of what a ‘comfortable’ retirement might be. However, according to Retirement Living Standards, it’s one in which someone can have a degree of financial freedom and some luxuries (like a two-week holiday in the Mediterranean every year and several weekends away).

As for how much money is needed to obtain this, the research firm believes that a single person today would need £43,900 per year. That assumes no mortgage payments but includes any money received from the State Pension.

How much money do you need?

So, let’s go with that number. And just for this exercise, let’s also assume that there is no State Pension or other pension money available.

In this scenario, I calculate that someone would need between £630,000 and £730,000 in an ISA to generate the level of income required. I obtained these figures by assuming that it’s possible to generate an annual yield of 6%-7% within an investment ISA by investing in a range of high-yield stocks/funds.

I’ll point out that it’s possible to generate higher yields than this in an ISA with super-high-yield stocks. But this is risky (the higher the yield, the higher the risk), hence why I’ve used 6%-7% in my calculations.

Of course, an investor could also try to obtain £43,900 per year by going with a lower average yield and spending their capital over time. With my calculations, however, the investor doesn’t need to touch their capital.

Targeting a 6%-7% yield

In terms of investment ideas, one example of a high-yield stock that could help to generate the average yield we’re aiming for is Aviva (LSE: AV.). It’s a well-known insurance and investment company.

For the 2026 financial year, analysts expect this stock to pay out 41.2p per share in dividends to investors. At today’s share price of 680p, that translates to a yield of about 6%.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 11.6. So, the valuation looks quite reasonable.

Now, this company has been a bit of an underperformer at times in the past. However, CEO Amanda Blanc – who came on board in 2020 – has been able to boost performance.

She’s offloaded non-core divisions in an effort to make the company more profitable. And this has worked – in the first half of 2025 operating profit was up 22% year on year.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the company will continue to be profitable and pay big dividends. Insurance is a complex industry with lots of moving parts and Aviva could face challenges in the future, leading to a cut in the dividend payout (and/or share price weakness).

Right now, however, the company has momentum. So, I think it’s worth a look as an income play.

But it’s not the only high-yielder that seems attractive to me right now.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

3 ways a SIPP can turbocharge your retirement savings

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the benefits of SIPPs for retirement saving and highlights a growth-oriented investment worth considering.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Could buying NIO stock be like investing in Tesla a decade ago?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has been going nowhere fast lately. But as sales at the electric vehicle maker boom, should this writer…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how you could turn the stock market into a £1,055 monthly passive income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses how a portfolio with a generous 7% average yield could be targeted, and points out a specific…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Forget Lloyds: I just bought shares in another bank

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares are rising at the moment. But Edward Sheldon believes that this bank stock will provide better returns in…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes in 2026, there’s 1 S&P 500 stock I’ll buy

| Ben McPoland

The S&P 500 index is home to loads of world-class businesses. So why does one healthcare robotics stock stand out…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

What could £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA be worth 10 years from now?

| Stephen Wright

The long-term average annual return from a Stocks and Shares ISA has been around 9.5%. But how can investors look…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

New to investing? Here’s how to find passive income opportunities

| Stephen Wright

The stock market's a great place to look for passive income opportunities. But there are a few things to keep…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,317 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

I ran the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to earn £2,317 a month, showing how disciplined…

Read more »