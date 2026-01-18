Here’s how you could turn the stock market into a £1,055 monthly passive income machine

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Some people think of the stock market as a place to buy shares low and sell high, banking a profit from the share price difference. This is one way that the market works. Yet another way is to use dividend shares and banking income to generate a generous second income. Here’s how.

Focusing on above-average yields

To generate a monthly passive income, an investor would need to hold a diversified portfolio of stocks. It’s incredibly rare to own a single company and expect to receive dividends every month. Further, it’s a high-risk play to own a single company and hope the dividend keeps getting paid and don’t get cut. If this happens in the future, the overall strategy falls apart. Rather, if someone owns a dozen or more stocks, the impact can be minimised.

A lot of focus will be on making the capital work hard. As such, I don’t see much value in buying stocks with a divdend yield at or below the index average. For example, the FTSE 100 average yield is currently 2.92%. So the strategy would be to target FTSE shares with a yield well in excess of this. Based on what other stocks offer, I think a sustainable portfolio can be built with shares yielding around 7%.

In theory, let’s assume someone invested £600 a month in a portfolio yielding 7% and reinvested the proceeds. By year 15, this could be paying out an average of £1,055 a month. Of course, it’s impossible to say for certain that the goal will be reached at this point. Planning this far into the future isn’t an exact science, and many factors could mean it takes longer (or shorter) to achieve.

European expansion

One idea to include in this portfolio could be ZIGUP (LSE:ZIG). It’s a FTSE 250-listed mobility services group, with the share price up 28% over the past year. It currently has a dividend yield bang on 7%.

The business primarily makes money from charging clients to use commercial vehicles. Rental revenue has been a major driver of growth, especially with higher demand in Spain and the UK. Half-year results from December showed revenue up 16.3% for Spain. In comparison, UK and Ireland revenue was up 6.5%.

At the same time, it generates recurring income from maintenance, repair, and fleet-management contracts. This is the part of the business that provides steady revenue and helps to ensure the dividend is covered from earnings. In fact, the latest dividend cover ratio is 2.9, which means the earnings can cover the latest dividend almost three times over.

In terms of risks, business demand tends to follow the broader economic cycle. If we saw a downturn in the UK and Europe, people might decide to cut back on vehicle hire. Or the company might have to cut profit margins to sustain demand.

Even with this, I think it’s a stable dividend stock that could be considered by investors.