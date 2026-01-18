Member Login
Forget Lloyds: I just bought shares in another bank

Lloyds shares are rising at the moment. But Edward Sheldon believes that this bank stock will provide better returns in the medium to long term.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds shares have been a great investment recently. Over the last year, they’ve risen about 90%.

I’ve just bought shares in another bank, however. Because looking ahead, I reckon this one has far more growth potential.

The best bank in the world?

The stock I’ve invested in is JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM). Listed in the US, it’s widely regarded as the best banking institution in the world.

What I like about this business is that it has many ways to win. Unlike Lloyds, which is mainly focused on UK lending, JP Morgan can generate revenues from a range of different areas of banking.

One area I’m excited about in 2026 is investment banking. This year is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for IPOs (SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, etc). These could generate substantial income for the banks that facilitate the listings. Add in other M&A activity and AI infrastructure investment and revenues in this area of the financial sector could be prolific.

I also like the company’s prospects in wealth management. Today, JP Morgan manages around $5trn in clients’ capital. With markets near all-time highs, fees here are likely to be immense.

Trading is another area that could do well in 2026. I expect to see plenty of volatility in the equity markets this year – this should create opportunities for the bank as investors reposition their portfolios.

Attractive landscape

Looking beyond all these different revenue drivers, the set-up for US banks looks very attractive as we start 2026.

For starters, the ‘yield curve’ is steepening (short-term interest rates are coming down while long-term rates are staying elevated). This backdrop tends to be very profitable for the banks as they typically operate a ‘borrow short term, lend long term’ model with the costs of borrowing lower.

Secondly, the US economy looks healthy. This year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts US GDP growth of 2.6% (versus 1.3% for the UK). This should lead to solid levels of lending (which could pick up as rates fall). It should also lead to low levels of loan defaults.

Third, experts expect to see a wave of deregulation for the banks such as lower capital requirements. This could help them compete more effectively with private credit firms and unlock a whole new source of growth.

It’s worth noting that right now, analysts only expect to see 4% earnings growth from JP Morgan in 2026. But I think that growth estimate is very beatable.

Worth a look in 2026

On the downside, this stock is more expensive than some other banking stocks. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) is about 16 (versus 10 for Lloyds).

The dividend yield is also a bit lower than many other banks. For 2026, the yield is only about 2%.

In terms of risks, there are few to consider. But these include CEO Jamie Dimon leaving the company, an unexpected downturn in the US or global economy, adverse interest rate movements, and unexpected announcements from US President Donald Trump (like his recent credit card rate announcement).

Overall though, I see a lot to like here. I think this stock is worth a closer look as we start 2026.

Edward Sheldon has positions in JP Morgan. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

