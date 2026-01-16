Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After strong earnings, is Diploma still one of the UK’s top growth stocks?

After strong earnings, is Diploma still one of the UK’s top growth stocks?

Investors trying to find quality growth stocks don’t have to look beyond the FTSE 100. But is that where the best opportunities are right now?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Anyone who thinks the UK doesn’t have any good growth stocks should check out Diploma (LSE:DPLM). The firm’s been one of the FTSE 100’s leading lights over the last 10 years.

Revenues have grown almost 300% in the last decade and earnings per share are up 303%. So is the company starting to show signs of slowing down, or is there still an opportunity? 

What Diploma does

Diploma’s a distributor of industrial components and equipment. Its strategy for growth involves buying other companies and helping them to grow their sales and profits. 

In general, investors are typically more interested in growth from existing businesses (organic growth) over acquisitions. There are a few reasons for this. 

One is that a company can only buy a business once. So for the growth that it generates isn’t going to be repeated unless the firm finds another acquisition opportunity the following year. Another is that acquisitions come with an inherent risk of overpaying. Investors generally think this isn’t the case with organic growth, which is why it’s the number the stock market focuses on.

The latest results

On Wednesday (14 January), Diploma issued its trading update for the three months leading up to 31 December 2025. And the report looked very strong. Organic growth was very strong, at 14%. But the firm also completed four acquisitions at what look like attractive valuations.

Diploma’s been paying prices that imply EBIT multiples of between 6 and 8. At that level, the company doesn’t have to generate much in terms of growth for them to work out well.

The firm also reports a solid pipeline of acquisition opportunities ahead. But investors should note that the outlook for the rest of the year is much more modest. 

Guidance

In terms of the full year, Diploma’s expecting 6% organic revenue growth. In other words, the company thinks the second half of the year is likely to be much slower on this front. Furthermore, the firm’s own long-term target is 5% a year. That might be conservative, but it’s something investors need to factor into their projections for the business.

Based on Diploma’s adjusted earnings per share, the stock’s trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 32. And that implies more than 5% in terms of revenue growth.

That also means a strong acquisition pipeline’s currently reflected in the share price. So while I expect the company to keep doing well, I think the stock’s probably fairly valued right now.

The next Diploma?

Diploma’s a quality company that’s staying on my watchlist. If slower organic growth in the second half of the year causes the share price to dip, I’ll be taking another look. 

Right now though, I’m on the hunt for the next Diploma. There are a few UK companies looking to run a similar strategy and I think some of them look very interesting.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
US Stock

Why Nvidia stock might not be the best AI share to buy for 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some key reasons why Nvidia stock might struggle to outpace rivals this year, while stressing that…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Growth Shares

2 FTSE shares that could keep riding this commodities boom

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE shares linked to the precious metals mining space that are soaring due to rising…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Why a £250K ISA won’t replace your salary – but could still transform your retirement

| Andrew Mackie

What could a £250,000 ISA really do for you? It won’t retire you overnight, but it could reshape your income,…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Here’s how you could build a £23,455 second income with just £100 a month!

| Royston Wild

Drip-feeding money into growth and dividend shares can eventually deliver a stunning second income in retirement. Royston Wild explains how.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BIGGEST holding in my stocks and shares ISA in 2026 is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian reveals the largest holding in his Stocks and Shares ISA that’s already surged by almost 2,700% since he…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I’d back these FTSE stocks will deliver double-digit growth in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has reached all-time highs above 10,000, but that doesn't mean there aren't once-in-a-decade bargains to pick up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the HSBC share price and dividends in 2026!

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC's share price was a big riser in 2025 as investors became increasingly bullish about an earnings super-cycle within the…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Marks and Spencer shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Marks and Spencer shares endured a selloff after a cyberattack punches a hole in the company's sales and earnings. A…

Read more »