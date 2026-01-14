Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » This brilliant REIT boasts an 8.18% yield

This brilliant REIT boasts an 8.18% yield

Jon Smith points to a REIT that not only has a high dividend yield, but has strong fundamentals he feels makes it an even more compelling idea.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A real estate investment trust (REIT) is a unique way for investors to get exposure to the property market. At the same time, REITs can be appealing for income hunters, due to the requirement for REITs to pay out a high amount of earnings as dividends.

Here’s one example I’ve found with a dividend yield over 8%.

Making the business case

I’m talking about the Social Housing REIT (LSE:SOHO). Over the past year, the share price is up 17%, with a current divdiend yield of 8.18%. The company owns and manages specialist supported housing. These are typically let to local housing associations on long-term leases, with rent reviews often linked to inflation. This is good from an investor perspective, as it provides visibility into future cash flows and revenue that can rise in line with inflation.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Another appealing factor of the REIT is that tenants receive rental funding ultimately underpinned by UK local authorities and the central government. So I don’t see the default risk as high at all. This provides another level of comfort regarding the sustainability of revenue. The portfolio currently has 492 properties, so even if one contract does fall through, it’s diversified enough to take the impact.

The latest results showed resident occupancy stable at 86%, with rent collection at 91.4%. Although some might want occupancy levels at 100%, from my experience it just isn’t realistic. Anything above 80% is good in my book and shows there’s a huge amount of space being utilised.

Dividend thoughts

The interim results saw the dividend per share increase 3%, the first increase since 2022. It has been paying out stable levels of income for years, but the tick higher is always pleasing. The yield would be higher, but the rise in the share price has moderated, given that the share price is a factor in calculating dividend yield.

The dividend cover is 1.2x, which is a good sign. Any figure above one shows that the company can cover the current divdiend payments fully from the latest earnings per share. As long as this number stays above one, I don’t see any threat the dividend will be cut.

Risks to note

As with any company, there are concerns. Even though the portfolio’s broad, it’s all concentrated in the UK. So if we see a shift in demand or a change in how the government structures social housing, it could seriously impact the REIT. Another point is the leverage the business has, with debt needed to fund new projects. If interest rates stay higher for longer, it could cause investors to readjust expectations of profits due to higher debt servicing costs.

Ultimately, I think this REIT’s in a great place right now. I’m seriously thinking about buying, and think investors can consider doing the same.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 12 and an 8.55% dividend yield, are Taylor Wimpey shares a no-brainer?

| John Fieldsend

Taylor Wimpey shares offer one of the biggest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange. But are they truly worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Starting 2026 with £20k? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income

| John Fieldsend

How can investors get the most bang for their buck with second income in 2026? Our Foolish author explains one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the BP share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the BP share price can be turbulent but with buybacks and dividends on offer, it should help…

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

Why don’t Brits like Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| John Fieldsend

Our Foolish author was quite shocked to discover this surprising new statistic about Brits' views on Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Buying £1,750 of these dividend shares could unlock a triple-digit passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Dividend shares play a critical role in an income investor's portfolio. Zaven Boyrazian explores one cash-generative enterprise in the UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Stock market shock: 5 defensive picks amid January jitters

| Mark Hartley

The UK stock market may be soaring near all-time highs but globally, things look shaky. Our writer considers options to…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

What’s the right balance of growth and income shares for a SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Thinking about how best to choose between growth and dividend share allocations in a SIPP? Our writer shares some of…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Dividend Shares

An 8.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 100 income hotshot

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 100 stock with a generous dividend forecast that looks sustainable in his view, based…

Read more »