Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 11%! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend gem at a dirt-cheap price?

Down 11%! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend gem at a dirt-cheap price?

This FTSE 100 gem has a forecast dividend yield of 7% and looks extremely underpriced to its ‘fair value’, offering investors a dual-returns play.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 insurance giant Admiral (LSE: ADM) is down 11% from its 21 August one-year traded high of £36.85.

This could signal a bargain buying opportunity for one of the UK’s most reliable high-yield stocks.

So, is it?

Powered by solid earnings growth

Any company’s share price is driven by a sustained rise in its earnings (‘profits’) over time. A risk to Admiral is any further surge in the cost of living that could prompt customers to cancel policies.  

However, analysts’ consensus forecasts are that its earnings will grow 5% a year to end-2028. This looks extremely conservative to me, based on its recent run of results.

The latest of these — full-year 2025, released on 5 March — saw pre-tax profit surge 16% year on year to £958m. This was supported by a 7% rise in motor insurance profit and by other UK insurance lines and Admiral Money.

This latter division offers unsecured personal loans, car finance, and specialist mortgages. Overall, the operation more than doubled its profit in 2025, as did the firm’s other UK non-motor insurance businesses. 

How much yearly dividend income?

Admiral’s current dividend yield is 5.3%, based on 2025’s 175.9p payout and its current £32.91 price. This far outstrips the FTSE 100’s present 3.1%. However, analysts forecast the dividend yield will rise to around 7% by the end of 2028.  

So, investors considering a £20,000 holding in the firm (the same as mine) could make
£20,193 after 10 years. And after 30 years, this could rise to £142,330.

These figures are based on the average 7% forecast yield, but this can alter over time. They also assume that the dividends are reinvested into the stock to harness the turbocharging effect of ‘dividend compounding’.

After 30 years — the end of the standard investment cycle for long-term investors — the holding’s value could be £162,330.

And this would generate an annual income from dividends of £11,363!

Deeply discounted price

Price is not the same thing as value in stocks. The former is whatever the market will pay at any moment. But the latter reflects the fundamentals of the underlying business.

The difference between the two is crucial for the profits of long-term investors over time. This is because asset prices (including shares) tend to converge to their ‘fair value’ over the long run.

The cornerstone method to establish any stock’s fair value is discounted cash flow analysis. This identifies where any stock should trade by projecting future cash flows and discounting them back to today.

Some analysts’ DCF modelling is more bullish than mine, depending on the variables used. However, based on my own DCF assumptions — including a 7.2% discount rate — Admiral shares are 47% undervalued at their current £32.91 price.

This implies a fair value for the shares of around £62.09 — nearly double where they trade today.

That gap suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider today if those DCF assumptions prove accurate.

My investment view

Admiral looks a rare mix of dependable income, steady earnings growth, and major undervaluation for the quality on offer.

Consequently, I will add to my holding in the stock very soon and think it well worth the attention of other investors.

Simon Watkins has positions in Admiral Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »