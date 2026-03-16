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Looking for decades of passive income? Consider these 2 top dividend stocks

These passive income stocks have around 80 years of consecutive payout growth between them. Royston Wild explains what makes them great dividend shares.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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Passive income from share investing is never guaranteed. When crises emerge, even the most dependable of dividend stocks can cut, suspend or cancel shareholder payouts.

Yet over the long term, sourcing a second income from shares has proved a winning strategy for millions of investors. Two dividend stocks I think are worth serious attention today are Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) and Halma (LSE:HLMA).

While not immune to shocks themselves, I expect them to deliver a reliable passive income decades from now. Want to know why?

7.2% dividend yield

Primary Health Properties has grown annual dividends every year since the mid-1990s. It’s benefitted from rising healthcare demand as the UK and Ireland’s populations have rapidly aged.

Is this trend likely to end any time soon? Not at all. In fact, the number of elderly people is tipped to rocket — by 2047, the number of people aged 85+ will almost double from the 1.7m recorded 25 years earlier, official forecasters reckon.

That’s not all that could benefit Primary Health Properties. The approach to healthcare is changing, and medical facilities like GP surgeries and local clinics are becoming more critical to reduce hospital wait times, prevent illness earlier, and provide care closer to home.

Most important for policymakers, hospital care is far more expensive that community-based care. As the country’s ageing population puts greater stress on the public finances, the importance of providing cost-effective healthcare is only going to grow in importance.

This all makes Primary Health a top real estate investment trust (REIT) to consider. But bear in mind that while it should continue paying large and growing dividends, its share price could fall if interest rates rise, putting asset values under pressure.

The company’s forward dividend yield is currently a chunky 7.2%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

46 years of growth

Halma doesn’t have the showstopping dividend yields of that REIT. For the current financial year (to March 2026), its yield is 0.8%.

But don’t rule the FTSE 100 company out yet, as it has one of the greatest dividend growth stories on London’s stock market. Annual dividends have risen by 5% or more for a stunning 46 years on the trot.

For just over two decades, Halma’s delivered record profits over consecutive years. This reflects the increasing importance of its products as safety and environmental regulations become stricter. The business designs an array of technologies including fire detectors, electrical testing equipment and water quality gauges.

Halma hasn’t sat back and simply ridden this opportunity, though. An ambitious, acquisition-based growth strategy’s helped it to deliver record earnings year after year. And the business has a strong balance sheet and healthy deal pipeline to keep the deals coming.

Acquisitions provide opportunity but they also create danger. Any bolt-on purchases Halma makes that, for instance, delivers underwhelming revenues can erode shareholder value. But the FTSE firm has a good record on this front, and I think it’s a great stock to consider for long-term passive income.

Royston Wild has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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