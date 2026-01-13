Martin Lewis reveals just how much money you could be making in the stock market

Member Login
Martin Lewis shows how £1,000 invested in 2016 could have grown to £3,790 now. But Zaven Boyrazian shows how we could have done even better, reaching £6,020!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
When it comes to personal finances, Martin Lewis is often the go-to expert for many Britons. And it isn’t hard to see why. With a long career in financial journalism, continually championing consumers with accessible advice and insights, he’s gained enormous influence and trust backed by genuine expertise.

Historically, he’s typically stayed within the realms of personal finance. But recently, he introduced British savers to the world of investing and revealed just how much money someone could have made in the stock market since 2016.

The power of investing

Lewis started by asking a simple question: If someone invested £1,000 10 years ago across the top UK savings accounts and various stock market indexes, how much money would they have today?

Unsurprisingly, the stock market indexes, despite all the volatility of the pandemic and recent inflation, vastly outperformed.

InvestmentInvestment Value After 10 Years10-Year Total ReturnAnnualised Total Return
Top UK Savings Accounts£1,270+27%+2.42%
FTSE 250£1,640+64%+5.07%
MSCI All Country World Index£2,980+198%+11.54%
S&P 500£3,790+279%+14.25%

His message was clear. While the stock market can be volatile, over the long run, it can work wonders in protecting and building wealth. Yet for investors who choose to buy individual stocks, the returns can be even more explosive.

Targeting bigger returns

Stock picking is a tricky and time-consuming task. But for those willing to put in the effort and stay disciplined, some phenomenal gains can be unlocked. Perhaps a perfect example of this over the last decade is Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT).

The equipment rental enterprise successfully executed its ‘Sunbelt 3.0’ plan to penetrate and capture a significant chunk of the North American market while simultaneously riding organic tailwinds from construction companies increasingly opting to rent rather than own equipment.

This structural market shift, combined with prudent leadership, resulted in Ashtead becoming the second largest operator in North America today, with revenues and earnings skyrocketing in the process. The result? A £1,000 initial investment is now worth £6,020 — a 502% return that almost doubles the S&P 500’s total return.

Still worth considering in 2026?

Looking at Ashtead today, there’s still a lot to like about this business. In April 2024, management launched its updated ‘Sunbelt 4.0’ strategy that seeks to leverage technological efficiency and expand into new speciality sectors to capture even more market share both at home and abroad. And while it’s been a slow start due to macroeconomic pressures, there are some early signs of acceleration emerging.

Of course, Ashtead isn’t a guaranteed winner even with its impressive track record. The construction sector still drives the bulk of its revenues and is notoriously cyclical.

Suppose the US were to fall into a recession? In that case, construction activity could slow considerably with project delays or even cancellations. Not to mention that, while one of the largest players in the equipment rental space, Ashtead isn’t short on competitors, all vying to capture the same market.

Overall, I think Ashtead still offers ample long-term potential. So for investors seeking to start building wealth in the stock market, this business could be worth a closer look.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

