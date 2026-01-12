Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK investors are piling into Imperial Brands! Should I buy this FTSE 100 stock?

UK investors are piling into Imperial Brands! Should I buy this FTSE 100 stock?

This high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stock is becoming quite popular among retail investors in 2026. What might they be seeing in it?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the FTSE 100 continues to climb higher, not all of its constituents have been so fortunate. Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), for example, has dropped by almost 10% since early December.

Yet it seems that some investors are seeing this as a bargain-buying opportunity. According to AJ Bell, it’s among the most popular stocks investors are buying right now.

So, what’s behind the group’s share price tumble? And is this indeed a golden buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Why is the share price falling?

Often, when stocks move down in double-digits, there’s a single catalyst causing concern. But that’s not what’s happening with Imperial Brands. Instead, the downward trajectory of this tobacco stock seems to stem from a variety of factors, including:

  • Resurfacing of investor concerns about regulatory uncertainty.
  • Continued losses of the group’s non-combustible Next Generation Products (NGP).
  • And a cautiously optimistic attitude to the group’s newly appointed CEO, Lukas Paravicini.

As a consequence, opinions about the business are currently a bit mixed. Some analysts see the current share price as great value, while others believe the long-term growth of its NGPs is already baked in.

So, with that in mind, it’s not too surprising to see some investors start taking their profits from the near-80% share price rally of the last two years.

Is this a buying opportunity?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding this business, there are quite a few exciting prospects on the horizon.

Having previously served as CFO, Paravicini knows the business well. And management has already outlined a £600m investment plan to make the business more agile, data-driven, and efficient, with plans to deliver up to £320m of annualised savings by 2030.

Depending on execution, that could mean Imperial Brands could continue delivering between £2.2bn and £3bn in free cash flow each year, even as its tobacco volumes continue to slowly shrink, supporting its generous dividend policy.

Pairing all this with a still underexploited market opportunity in Africa, it’s not hard to see why some investors have started viewing the recent share price pullback as a buying opportunity.

However, even a large-scale FTSE 100 business like Imperial Brands still has its weak spots. With governments pushing for stricter regulations and combustible sales bans, the clock is ticking on the group’s core product line. Its investments in NGPs show that management is fully aware and acting ahead of this regulatory and political threat.

However, as previously mentioned, these novel products have yet to turn a profit. And while losses are shrinking, the progress has so far been fairly slow. At the same time, it’s not the only tobacco business attempting to evolve.

For example, British American Tobacco has its own portfolio of competing vapes and oral nicotine targeting the same audience.

So, where does that leave investors?

The bottom line

While in the short-term Imperial Brands’ financials look robust, the long-term trajectory is still a bit of a question mark.

So, even for income investors who don’t mind the idea of investing in a tobacco business, this isn’t a stock I find tempting right now, even after the recent pullback. Instead, I think there are other far more exciting FTSE 100 dividend stocks to explore in 2026.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reveals how much you might need for a regular four-figure passive income -- and discusses a FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What to consider when thinking about buying dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks can be great sources of passive income. But investors should think carefully about whether or not this is…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how to invest £5k in the stock market to try and make an 8% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a strategy that aims to generate an above-average yield from the stock market, and outlines a…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

UK dividend shares: a once-in-a-decade shot at bagging these 3 ultra-high yields?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been wowed by the performance of these three FTSE 100 dividend shares. Even after their strong run,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Growth Shares

The best of both worlds? 2 growth stocks with dividend yields above 5%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of growth stocks, both from the finance sector, that are paying out decent levels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I wish I’d bought sensational HSBC shares 5 years ago. Should I buy them today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by how well HSBC shares have done in recent years, and examines whether they can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares continue their epic run in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares are bossing it, says Harvey Jones, and Barclays and Lloyds are flexing their muscles too. Are the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This standout FTSE income gem now has a dividend yield of 7%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE financial giant is growing profits, customers and assets while trading at low valuations and offering a big yield…

Read more »