Buying 16 shares of this FTSE 100 stock each week could unlock £1,000 in passive income

The FTSE 100 is full of lucrative dividend-paying stocks that investors can consider to build a passive income stream. James Beard looks at one of his favourites.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 100’s home to plenty of high-yielding dividend stocks. And with so many to choose from, it can sometimes be challenging to know where to start. Today (12 January), 13 of them offer a yield greater than 5%.

But among all these interesting opportunities, this stock appears to me to be one of the most promising right now. Let’s take a closer look.

Living off the land

Thanks to high occupancy rates in the offices and shops that it owns, Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) has been steadily increasing its returns to shareholders in recent years.

Based on its dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 (FY25) of 40.4p, and a current share price of 640p, the stock’s presently yielding 6.3%. At this level of return, an investor would need to spend just under £16,000 on the group’s shares to achieve an annual passive income of £1,000.

However, I suspect most people don’t have this amount of spare cash lying around. But I reckon it’s possible to get there over time. For example, buying 16 shares a week for three years could generate an income stream from dividends of £1,000 in the fourth year.

This assumes the payout remains unchanged. Of course, the group’s unable to offer any guarantees that this will be the case.

However, Land Securities has increased its FY26 interim dividend by 2% this year. Analysts are expecting a full-year payout of 41.3p, rising by 7% to 44.2p by FY28.

A shift of emphasis

With an occupancy rate of 97.7%, it might appear difficult to increase earnings sufficiently to cover the higher forecast dividend. However, over the next five years, the group’s planning to sell £2bn of its offices and invest £2bn+ in residential properties. It sees the sector as offering “higher income growth” opportunities and “less cyclicality”.

It also owns some prestigious developments, including Liverpool One and Media City in Salford, which means it’s able to increase rents by more than inflation. During the first half of FY26, it claims to have achieved a 10% uplift on re-lettings and renewals.

But at 8.6 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), the group’s debt remains high. Although it hopes to reduce this below seven within two years, this makes its earnings vulnerable to interest rates staying higher for longer than anticipated. A loan-to-value of 40.3% (at 30 September 2025) gives some comfort but I think its level of borrowings is something to watch closely.

Personally, I think the group’s in good shape. Its portfolio of flagship properties gives it some protection from the cyclical nature of the UK commercial property sector. And helps it outperform its two nearest rivals, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Hammerson, when it comes to retail footfall and occupancy levels.

Thought for the day

Successful investing is about being patient, especially for those of us who don’t have large sums available. However, it’s possible to generate healthy passive income streams by investing little and often. For those interested in pursuing a similar strategy, I believe Land Securities Group is a stock to consider.