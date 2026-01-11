Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » £10k in savings? Here’s how you could use dividend stocks to try and build a £455 monthly income

£10k in savings? Here’s how you could use dividend stocks to try and build a £455 monthly income

Jon Smith points to quality dividend stocks as a way to boost the return on excess cash savings and highlights one particular example to consider.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks are a popular way for some investors to generate passive income. Owning the stock gives them the right to receive a cut of the company’s declared dividend. And this money can be reinvested back into the stock market, compounding the benefits. Here’s how the strategy could play out over time.

Putting the money to work

With £10k in savings, it provides a good initial pot of cash to put to work. To begin with, I’d look at what yield the investor is trying to target. After all, the £10k is likely only earning 2%-3% annual interest in a regular savings account. Therefore, the added risk of buying stocks (where the capital can fluctuate in value every day) must be offset by a higher reward.

The average dividend yield of the FTSE 100 is 2.99% so I don’t think it makes sense to invest in a tracker. Instead, an investor could actively pick a selection of stocks in the 6%-8% range. The potential income is high enough to warrant withdrawing funds from savings and investing them in the market.

The next factor is assessing how long it could take to reach the goal of £455 a month in dividends. If only the initial £10k were used and no further money were injected, it could take 30 years, with an average yield of 7%. That’s a long time! However, if an investor could supplement the lump sum with £250 each month, it could take just under 12 years.

Of course, there’s no guarantee on these timeframes. The hot income stock of today could struggle years down the line, cutting the dividend. That’s why it’s good to have a diversified portfolio, so at least if this does happen, the impact can be manageable.

Boosting dividend payments

Actively picking good dividend shares in the 6%-8% yield range needs some research. One example to consider that I’ve researched is Chesnara (LSE:CSN). It has a current dividend yield of 7.2%, with the share price up 30% in the last year.

The FTSE 250 company isn’t the most traditional insurance and pensions firm, as it focuses on buying and managing existing life insurance and pension policies. It earns fees from administering these policies and profits from managing the investments backing them.

Its CEO said in the interim results in August that it saw “cash generation up 26%, an increase in our solvency ratio and a further 3% increase in the interim dividend”. Further, in December, it got regulatory approval for the takeover of HSBC’s UK life insurance division. This has boosted investor sentiment already, but could help even further as more details about the extra £4bn of assets under administration and 454,000 policies come through.

Against this backdrop, the dividend per share has been rising for several consecutive years. I can see this continuing based on the momentum from last year. However, one risk is that the stock market underperforms this year, leading to volatility in the assets Chesnara manages. This could not only hurt earnings but also cause reputational damage for clients who have their money with the firm.

Overall though, I think it’s a good stock for investors to consider as part of an overall strategy.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Chesnara Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 stocks taking market share

| Ben McPoland

These three FTSE 100 firms have been strengthening their competitive positions in recent years. So which of them do I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend shares for investors to watch closely in 2026

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall evaluates two of the biggest blue-chip dividend shares that investors could look to for extra yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lloyds’ shares forecast 2026: where are the price (and dividends) headed?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at the price and dividend forecast for one of the UK's most popular banks and most frequently…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Smart investors are betting on this passive income stock

| Stephen Wright

REITs can be great sources of passive income. And one in particular has been in focus this week as smart…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest to make a £650 monthly second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down how much money investors need to unlock a £7,800 second income using higher-yielding FTSE stocks in…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

2 REITs to consider for passive income in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Real estate investment trusts (REITs), offer some phenomenal dividend yields for passive income investors. Zaven Boyrazian explores two that are…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are 10 UK shares with 9%+ dividend yields in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores the biggest dividend yields in 2026 across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Could these stocks unlock…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how to get a 7% yield from 5 FTSE dividend stocks in an ISA and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Investors can get brilliant rates of income from UK dividend stocks today and Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to highlight…

Read more »