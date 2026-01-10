Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in these 2 UK shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£5,000 invested in these 2 UK shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

Mark Hartley looks at the surprising success of two UK shares that straddle the line between growth and dividends. How will they fare in 2026?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When hunting for UK shares, most investors follow a strategy of either growth or income (dividends). Those targeting income tend to ignore growth, while growth-focused investors are less interested in dividends.

But there are some shares that play for both sides, delivering dividend income along with impressive capital gains. I’ve identified two that hit the ball out the park in 2025 – International Personal Finance (LSE: IPF) and OSB Group (LSE: OSB).

Combined, they delivered a 94.5% total return when accounting for both growth and dividends. That means a £5,000 investment split equally across both shares when 2025 began would be worth almost £10,000 today!

But what drove their success and can this continue in 2026?

UK shares growth 2025: OSB and IFP
Created on TradingView.com

The lesser-known asset manager

International Personal Finance operates home‑credit and digital lending businesses across several international markets, with London‑listed UK shares. The business enjoyed a spectacular year of growth in 2025, despite pressure on household budgets. The share price grew 78.5% and when adding dividends to the mix, it returned a near-100% total.

Despite a 6.4% drop in revenue in H1 2025, earnings jumped 57% as costs and impairments were tightly controlled. Profit margin improved from 5.3% to 8.9%, with earnings per share (EPS) up from 8.8p to 14p in the half.

But if a lower-rate environment transpires, there’s a growing risk of tighter regulation or political scrutiny for the personal finance sector. As a smaller lender, it’s more exposed than larger competitors if the government cracks down on high-cost consumer credit.

For patient investors, International Personal Finance’s combination of low valuation and improving profitability is attractive. However, its exposure to consumer health and regulation is risky, so position sizing and diversification matter when considering it.

The up-and-coming challenger bank

OSB Group’s a specialist lender focused on buy‑to‑let and niche residential and commercial mortgages. Despite a tough backdrop of higher rates and cautious landlords, it delivered what management called a “resilient” performance in 2025: modest loan book growth, strong capital ratios and an increased interim dividend.

The shares grew a moderate 60% but when adding dividends, its total return surged to almost 88%.

In H1 2025, the bank achieved a pre‑tax profit of £192.3m, down year‑on‑year but still generating a solid 13.7% return on tangible equity. It also reported a net interest margin of 2.3%, with retail deposits growing and a successful £578m securitisation improving funding efficiency.

But if interest rates drift lower, things could change. Although a softer rate environment reduces stress on existing borrowers, its margins could suffer if lending rates re‑price down faster than savings. 

For long‑term investors, OSB looks like a promising option to consider right now. It took a hit when rates shot up but is well‑placed to benefit from a controlled descent — barring a slip into a deep recession.

Final thoughts

For investors saving for a home or retirement, it’s important to consider how falling rates can impact a portfolio. Certain UK shares have proved they can cope when rates are high and still stand to benefit if 2026 delivers the anticipated soft landing rather than another shock.

The above two examples reveal how strong businesses can come out of a tough year in good shape – but also how different their risk profiles are once policy starts to shift.

Mark Hartley has positions in OSB Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can red-hot Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares run rampant yet again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 defence stocks are flying again, led by BAE Systems shares, and Harvey Jones looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Want to try and beat Warren Buffett’s investment record? Here are 4 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's long-term track record has been exceptional. Our writer thinks a small investor could still try to beat it!…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that making passive income on a regular basis is achievable, and details a real estate investment trust…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How you can aim to make £1,000 a year from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to invest in dividend shares. But do investors really have to choose between strong growth…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

New year, same problems for this FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

A big fall in Associated British Foods shares after weak Primark sales news has put the FTSE 100 stock in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down again after Q4 results, is this the new normal for Greggs shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth, Greggs shares fell again after the firm’s Q4 update. But our author sees…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have risen 80% in a year. How many more do you now need to target £100 of monthly passive income?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares have historically been good for dividends. In light of the stock’s recent rally, James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »